LSC, Johan Peñaranda Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda have agreed to a mutual termination of Peñaranda's contract.

The club wishes Johan the best of luck.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026

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