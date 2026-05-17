LSC, Johan Peñaranda Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda have agreed to a mutual termination of Peñaranda's contract.
The club wishes Johan the best of luck.
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