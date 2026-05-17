LSC, Johan Peñaranda Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
USL Lexington SC

LSC, Johan Peñaranda Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release


LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda have agreed to a mutual termination of Peñaranda's contract.

The club wishes Johan the best of luck.

Check out the Lexington SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central