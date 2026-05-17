Rising Extends Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising and Orange County SC on game night

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising and Orange County SC on game night(Phoenix Rising FC)

Phoenix Rising picked up its first win in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, downing Orange County SC 2-1 on May 16 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou and defender Eziah Ramirez scored their first goals for the club to lead Rising to a come-from-behind victory in the third meeting of the season against the Southern California club.

"For us, it's just building that mindset and the culture to build over time," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I'm very happy with where we are, and we're a club that continues to grow with these players we have."

With the win, Rising extended its recent run of success against USL Championship opposition, going 4-1-1 dating back to April 11. Additionally, the club has taken a result in six of its seven home matches in 2026 across all competitions.

"Having the fans out supporting us is huge," Kah said. "I know it gets a little bit hot in the summer, but what we're doing, I think hopefully we can bring the community together. They love what they're seeing from our players, and that is another great sign to have them behind us."

ANOTHER PRFC ACADEMY MILESTONE

With his goal in the second half, Ramirez became the second PRFC Academy player to score in a match this season, joining forward Anthony Capetillo. Additionally, it was the defender's second goal contribution of the season across all competitions.

"The first thing I was thinking was just hit (the ball) on target," Ramirez said. "I'm not a natural with that foot, so getting that was a little awkward for me."

Ramirez added: "Before a game I'm thinking if I'm gonna score a goal I want to celebrate with (Kah). He's helped me through a lot of this journey and believes in me."

Ramirez was one of three current PRFC Academy players to start in the match, helping make up Rising's youngest Starting XI of the 2026 season (21.4 years old).

"We have a lot of games and that's why it's very important that we have a youth academy that is functioning well," Kah said. "The academy is the future."

HALFWAY THROUGH THE CUP

Rising has now played both its home matches in group play of the USL Cup, going 1-1-0 to earn three points. The club currently sits third in Group 2, tied with El Paso Locomotive FC. It resumes group play on the road against New Mexico United (6/6) before traveling to face AV Alta FC (7/11).

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

OC - Jamir Johnson (Yaniv Bazini), 22nd minute: On a counterattack, Yaniv Bazini sent a ball into the path of Jamir Johnson who used his right foot to put the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net.

PHX - Jean-Éric Moursou (Gunnar Studenhofft), 28th minute: From inside the box, forward Gunnar Studenhofft laid the ball into the path of midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou who used his right foot to unleash the ball into the net at the far post.

PHX - Eziah Ramirez (Pape Mar Boye), 68th minute: Off a corner kick, the ball bounced around in the box before Eziah Ramirez used his left foot to lash the ball into the back of the net.

NOTES

-Saturday marked the third meeting of 2026 between Rising and Orange County (2-0-1).

-Notably, no two teams have faced off against one another more in all competitions that Rising and Orange County (38 meetings).

-Rising remains undefeated against Orange County SC in non-league play.

-Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou scored his first-ever Rising goal in the match.

-The assist marked forward Gunnar Studenhofft's fourth goal contribution in all competitions (2G, 2A).

-Eziah Ramirez scored his first goal with the club in the second half.

-The goal marked Ramirez's second goal contribution of the season in all competitions (1G, 1A).

-Defender Pape Mar Boye made his first goal contribution of the season.

-It was his fifth goal contribution for Rising (2G, 3A).

-Rising is now 4-1-1 against USL Championship competition dating back to April 11.

-With the win, Rising is now 3-1-3 at home in all competitions.

-Rising is now 1-1-0 through its first two matches of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

-Its final two matches of group play will take place on the road (6/6 @NM, 7/11 @AVA).

Phoenix Rising (3-2-4, 13 pts) vs Orange County SC (4-2-4, 16 pts)

May 16, 2026 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 1 2

Orange County SC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

OC: Johnson (Bazini), 22

PHX: Moursou (Studenhofft), 28

PHX: Ramirez (Boye), 68

Misconduct Summary:

OC: MacKinnon (caution), 33

PHX: Moursou (caution), 49

OC: Hegardt (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

PHX: GK Odunze ©, D Cross (Biasi, 65), D Pelayo (Scearce, 45), D Boye, D Gaydon, D Ramirez, M Moursou (Smith, 65), M Rivera, M Dennis, M Ping (Rivera, 80), F Studenhofft (Flores, 87)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, M Gómez, M Balanzar, M Avayevu

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Dennis, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Moursou, 2); FOULS: 15 (Studenhofft, 4); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

OC: GK Kadono, D Doghman, D Espy, D Brewitt ©, D Doody (Ciotta, 73), M Johnson (Palomino, 73), M Hegardt, M Solis, M Cambridge (Sylla, 63), F MacKinnon (Kurnik, 63), F Bazini

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rando, GK Gentile, M Kelly

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Hegardt, 2) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Hegardt, 2); FOULS: 12 (Hegardt, 3) OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referees: John Krill, Stefan Knoerr

Fourth Official: Veronica Iona Burr

Attendance: 5,527

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026

Rising Extends Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Win - Phoenix Rising FC

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