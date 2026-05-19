Phoenix Rising Agrees to Transfer Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced that it has transferred forward Darius Johnson to Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes, pending league and federation approval.
Johnson, 26, arrived in Phoenix at the end of the 2024 USL Championship season from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Volendam. He scored his first goal for Rising against rivals New Mexico United on May 10, 2025, finishing his USL chapter with four goals and five assists across 50 appearances (28 starts) in all competitions.
"As a footballer, I saw my confidence grow in Phoenix," Johnson said. "The coaching staff allowed me to be free on the pitch and bring joy back to my football."
Johnson started in all seven of his league appearances for Rising in 2026, logging 568 minutes. The forward recently started in Rising's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round match against the Earthquakes, leading the team in duels won (9), successful dribbles (3) and fouls won (5).
"DJ has been magnificent in terms of standard-setting, standard carrying and being a vocal player," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah.
A Grenada international, Johnson joins Curaçao national Jearl Margaritha - who made the move to Belgian side S.K. Beveren last summer - as players to make the jump to the next level under Kah. Additionally, Johnson is one of several players over the years transferred from Rising to MLS clubs, joining Adam Jahn (Atlanta United), Ben Lundt (St. Louis CITY SC), Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake) and Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United).
"We're incredibly proud of (Johnson) and are excited to see him take this next step in his career," said Rising Sporting Director Brandon McCarthy. "Moments like these are what we work toward, winning on the pitch while developing players so they can earn opportunities at higher levels. We wish him nothing but success in MLS."
Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC has agreed to transfer forward Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.
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