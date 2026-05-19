Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Prinx Tires USL Cup officially announced today that Aidan Rocha has been named to the Team of the Round for round 2, while Jonas Fjeldberg earned a spot on the Team of the Round Bench for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Rocha was recognized for his standout performance against New Mexico United. He recorded one goal, made six final third entries, and held a passing accuracy of 91.4%. Defensively, Rocha made two clearances and one interception, keeping New Mexico scoreless. His all-around performance proved instrumental and earned him Team of the Round honors.

Fjeldberg was also highlighted for his performance against New Mexico, earning a spot on the Team of the Round Bench. Not only did he score a goal himself, but helped contribute to two other goals, all within a 15-minute span.

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos

M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery

M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos

Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)

Switchbacks FC head on the road this weekend as they battle Las Vegas Lights on May 23.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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