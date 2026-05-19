Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Prinx Tires USL Cup officially announced today that Aidan Rocha has been named to the Team of the Round for round 2, while Jonas Fjeldberg earned a spot on the Team of the Round Bench for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.
Rocha was recognized for his standout performance against New Mexico United. He recorded one goal, made six final third entries, and held a passing accuracy of 91.4%. Defensively, Rocha made two clearances and one interception, keeping New Mexico scoreless. His all-around performance proved instrumental and earned him Team of the Round honors.
Fjeldberg was also highlighted for his performance against New Mexico, earning a spot on the Team of the Round Bench. Not only did he score a goal himself, but helped contribute to two other goals, all within a 15-minute span.
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2
GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa
D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos
M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery
M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos
Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)
Switchbacks FC head on the road this weekend as they battle Las Vegas Lights on May 23.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd. - Oakland Roots SC
- Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2 - FC Tulsa
- Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn FC: May 23, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round - San Antonio FC
- Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2 - Charleston Battery
- Spring Invitational Helps Cap RDA Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Returns to Keyworth to Host Miami FC on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Agrees to Transfer Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Summer Reading Score Through Stories Returns for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Dominated New Mexico United, 4-0, in the Prinx Tires USL Cup
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Earn Point at Weidner Field against Orange County SC
- Switchbacks Players Brennan Creek & Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Round- Round of 16 in the US Open Cup
- Head Coach Alan McCann Named Coach of the Month