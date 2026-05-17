Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Dominated New Mexico United, 4-0, in the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC destroyed New Mexico United 4-0 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The Switchbacks overwhelmed New Mexico early, scoring three goals in a 15-minute stretch to take full control of the match before halftime. Colorado Springs combined aggressive attacking play with sharp passing and relentless pressure to secure one of their most complete performances of the season.

The scoring began in the 31' thanks to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg. Fjeldberg carried the ball into the right side of the box before a sliding New Mexico defender attempted to clear it away. Instead, the deflection redirected the ball past the goalkeeper and over the goal line, giving the Switchbacks a 1-0 advantage.

Just three minutes later, Colorado Springs doubled its lead with a well-executed counterattack. In the 34', #20 Yosuke Hanya flicked the ball over multiple New Mexico defenders and connected with Fjeldberg charging upfield. With a defender closing in, Fjeldberg quickly returned the pass to Hanya, who drove into the box and calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper #13 Kris Shakes to make it 2-0.

In the 45', #21 Tyreek Magee unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area, forcing Shakes to make a difficult save. However, Fjeldberg was perfectly positioned for the rebound and buried the second-chance opportunity into the top of the net.

The final nail in the coffin came in the 81' when #17 Sadam Masereka threaded a quick pass inside the 18-yard box to #18 Aidan Rocha, who calmly tapped the ball into the net to cap off the 4-0 victory.

Colorado Springs earned a clean sheet thanks to a disciplined back line that consistently shut down New Mexico's attack. The squad finished the match winning all four attempted tackles, recording 11 interceptions, and maintaining an impressive 86.4% passing accuracy.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE for the latest news and information.

Post Match Quotes: Alan McCann

Overall Thoughts:

"I think especially that fourth goal is exactly what we've been lacking. We've shown up in so many moments tonight with the lads blocking shots at the top of the box, where maybe a week ago that wasn't going to show up. People covering on the weak side where we were exposing our heart, and that's where all those goals were leaking to. So again, if we could continue not conceding at a high volume and maintain that process of keeping the volume low. Tonight we kept that, and if we got the structure right with it to complement it, then it should be clean sheets, and that's what tonight was. So it feels like the week of Sporting KC, where we got a week to train. This group, when they train and they put their mind through, this group is special."

On looking ahead to a two-week road trip:

"Well, we've not been great on the road this year, so that's the next objective. We have to turn that around, and for all of that grit and determination and those last-minute moments you're talking about, we're still not where we need to be in the league. We've got two games in hand in the league, and we need to go and start putting a run together in terms of momentum. We need to start putting that out. We need to get a result on the road at least this week and then next week too."

Yosuke Hanya

On tonight's performance:

"Yeah, I'm extremely happy with the performance tonight. You know, as a team and individually as well. We had four goals, but most importantly, we had a clean sheet that we had been working on. So we are extremely happy."

Jonas Fjeldberg

On Tonight's Team Approach:

"Our approach was always to create chaos on the offensive end. I think we've been doing that, but at moments this year, the chaos hasn't stopped, and we've let teams back into the game because, when you're down, you wanna create chaos, it goes in your favor, usually. But this time, you know, with Tyreek (Magee) in there, completely taking control of the game. The guys behind us didn't allow us to just keep going with the chaos; it was super controlled. I feel like I could play another game because we barely ran out there. We did the work defensively, and then, we had a lot of time to rest with the ball, I mean, just sitting there with a really good feeling about the performance today."

On the team's mentality:

"I mean, I will never, ever let us get away without a fight. There's always gonna be a fight. I can promise you every time the fans show up here, like you're going to see a fight, because there's something that we've hammered since day one of preseason. So the fight will always be there. And once we find a rhythm, which it looks like we had today, I don't think there's a whole lot that can stop us."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (0) NM: Kris Shakes (6)

Goals: COS: NM Own Goal (Keller) (31'), Hanya (A:Fjeldberg) (34'), Fjeldberg (45'), Rocha (A:Masereka) (82') NM: N/A

YC:COS: Rocha (86'), Metusala (88') NM: Seymore (15'), Hamalainen (47'), Djeffal (53'), Nava (62'), Vargas (89')

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