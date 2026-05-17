FC Tulsa Continue Recent Success in Lone Star State

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Another late goal from Remi Cabral lifted FC Tulsa to a 1-0 road victory over Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night in the group stage of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The Scissortails seemed poised to find an early goal with several attacking threats but could not find the back of the net. Six shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes were all saved as the match was scoreless at the break.

The hosts controlled the flow of the match out of the locker room to start the second half with several chances testing goalkeeper Alex Tambakis who finished with four saves on the night. Things became chippy as well with 34 combined fouls and 12 yellow cards issued.

In the 80th minute, Tulsa finally found a breakthrough as midfielder Jamie Webber slid a ball perfectly into the path of forward Remi Cabral who came on as a substitute 20 minutes prior. The Frenchman slotted it home as he has done all season to capture the lead and the full three points for Tulsa in the Lone Star State.

Cabral has now scored four goals in his last four matches across all competitions with this being his third off the bench on the season. Tonight also marked the club debut of defender Grant Robinson after he was signed to a 25-day contract on Thursday.

This is Tulsa's third win in Texas this season in three tries with each victory coming in a different competition. The Scissortails finished their three-match road trip with three victories as they prepare to resume league play next week.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

PRINX TIRES USL CUP - MATCH SUMMARY

Corpus Christi FC 0:1 FC Tulsa | Corpus Christi Sports Complex | Saturday, May 16, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Remi Cabral 80' (Jamie Webber)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Giordano Coli (Yellow) 25'

TUL - Bruno Lapa (Yellow) 26'

CRP - Nacho Abeal (Yellow) 45'+1'

CRP - Jack Keaney(Yellow) 45'+2'

TUL - Remi Cabral (Yellow) 75'

TUL - Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 77'

CRP - Jackson Dietrich (Yellow) 90'

TUL - Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Yellow) 90'+1'

TUL - Grant Robinson (Yellow) 90'+4'

CRP - Sam Roscoe-Byrne (Yellow) 90'+5'

CRP - Kyle Barganski (Yellow) 90'+7'

CRP - Eamon Zayed (Yellow) 90'+9''

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alex Tambakis; Lucas Stauffer-C, Alonzo Clarke, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel; Owen Damm (Delentz Pierre 10'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Giodano Colli (Raheem Somersall 60'), Jamie Webber; Bruno Lapa (Grant Robinson 88'), Nelson Pierre (Remi Cabral 60'), Bailey Sparks

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Zion Siranga, Kalil ElMedkhar

Corpus Christi FC (4-4-2) - Logan Erb; Andrew Booth (Alexis Cerritos 84'), Sam Roscoe-Byrne, Jack Keaney, Shannon Gómez; Blake Bowen, Pierce Infuso, Patrick Langlois, Nacho Abeal (Kyle Barganski 90'+6'); Jake Keegan (Manzi Shalita 79'), Bubu Medina (Jackson Dietrich 84')

Subs Not Used: Mason McCready, Tomas Ritondale, James Parks, Tomas Pondeca, Enock Kwakwa

MATCH STATS: TUL | CRP

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 54|46

SHOTS: 11|11 SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|4

SAVES: 4|6

FOULS: 20|14

OFFSIDES: 1|0

CORNERS: 7|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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