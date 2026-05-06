The 411 on 500 Goals for FC Tulsa

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Not every penalty kick comes with a memorable milestone attached to it, but when Jamie Webber stepped up and smashed the ball into the top right corner on Sunday evening in the club's 2-1 victory at Monterey Bay FC, he penned his name in the Scissortails' record books.

With that strike, FC Tulsa became one of 10 active clubs in the USL Championship to reach 500 goals scored across all professional competitions, a testament to the club's decade-plus-long legacy and pursuit of soccer excellence in northeast Oklahoma.

In that span of shots that found the back of the net, there are joyful moments etched into the minds of fans of the Black and Gold forever. From last-second winners to long distance efforts to individual milestones, each goal has played a part in making someone fall in love with the state's lone professional soccer club. Below is a summation of FC Tulsa's long-standing goalscoring history from 2015 to now:

First Goal

Brady Ballew - 71' - vs. OKC Energy FC - March 28, 2015

Of course the first goal scored in club history had to be a banger! In the inaugural Black Gold Derby, Brady Ballew took matters into his own hands from outside of the box to level the match in the 71st minute and secure the first point in club history in front of nearly 7,000 Tulsa fans.

500th Goal

Jamie Webber - 49' - at Monterey Bay FC - May 3, 2026

Just over 11 years later, a converted penalty kick from the South African forward brought the overall tally to 500 goals. Drawn by Lucas Stauffer just inside the box, Webber calmly tucked the ball away for his seventh career goal for the Black and Gold and second in 2026.

Goal Timings

Minutes 1'-15' 16'-30' 31'-45' 45'+ 46'-60' 61'-75' 76'-90' 90'+ ET

Total 76 69 81 14 73 68 82 35 3

Fastest Goal

Stefan Stojanovic - 1' - vs. Phoenix Rising FC - April 5, 2024

It only took 52 seconds for the Chicagoan forward to put the Scissortails on the board against their Arizona counterparts. Off the feed from Alex Dalou, Stojanovic slotted the ball home for the first goal in a 3-3 draw.

Latest Regulation Goal

Rodrigo da Costa - 90'+7' - at Loudoun United FC - July 3, 2022

Down two goals in the 85th minute, Darío Suárez brought Tulsa back within one before connecting with da Costa 12 minutes later for the match-tying flick in the 97th minute.

Latest Regulation Match Winner

Janu Silva - 90'+6' - vs New Mexico United - October 12, 2019

On a devastating counter attack, Christian Altamirano fed the ball to Silva who cut inside and finished off New Mexico United in the Scissortails' second to last match of the 2019 season.

Latest Goal

Stefan Lukic - 120'+2' - vs. Phoenix Rising FC - November 8, 2025

Perhaps the biggest goal in club history, a scrum in the box eventually found the right foot of Lukic which sent the Scissortails to their first ever Western Conference Final en route to their first ever Western Conference championship.

Oldest Goalscorer

Nemanja Vukovic - 34 years, 160 days - vs. Sacramento Republic FC - September 19, 2018

In one of his final professional matches before retirement, the Montenegrin defender converted from the penalty spot in front of the home crowd. Vukovic would go on to be an assistant coach for the Scissortails from 2019 to 2022.

Youngest Goalscorer

Nate Worth - 16 years, 230 days - at Hartford Athletic (season finale) - October 13, 2023

In Tulsa's 2023 regular season finale, Worth's goal punctuated a dominant 5-2 victory in Hartford. This is one of seven times in club history that the Scissortails scored five or more goals in a match.

Goals by Month

Month March April May June July August September October November

Total 47 60 68 52 67 86 61 53 7

Most Goals

Rodrigo da Costa - 35

Helped by three of the top eight goalscoring seasons in club history, the Brazilian forward was a mainstay in the Tulsa attack from 2019 to 2023. He also is the Black and Gold's all-time assists leader with 25 giving him 55 total goal contributions for the club.

2) Darío Suárez - 29, 3) Joaquin Rivas - 27, 4) Taylor Calheira - 21, 5) Sammy Ochoa - 20

Most Goals in a Season

Taylor Calheira (2025) - 21

The 2025 USL Championship All-League First Team selection buoyed FC Tulsa's most dominant attack in club history which tallied a club record 68 goals across all competitions. Calheira was responsible for 21 of them including two against New Mexico United to help the club lift the Western Conference championship trophy. The 24-year-old forward was acquired this offseason by Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City.

2) Joaquin Rivas (2018), Phillip Goodrum (2023) - 12, 4) Sammy Ochoa (2016), Ian Svantesson (2017), Rodrigo da Costa (2021) - 11

Most Goals in a Match (Team)

6 vs. Arizona United SC - August 2, 2015

Sammy Ochoa led the way for the Roughnecks with a brace and an assist in the 6-3 home victory. Adam Black got things started with a free kick in the 13th minute, and the scoring continued all night long with five different Tulsa players getting on the scoresheet.

Most Goals in a Match (Player)

Jesús Ferreira - at Seattle Sounders FC 2 - September 5, 2018

Luca Sowinski - at Indy Eleven - October 1, 2022

The future United States Men's National Team striker jumpstarted his career on loan with the Roughnecks from FC Dallas in 2018 recording his first professional hat trick in a 4-4 thriller in Washington.

Scoring a hat trick is difficult, but how about doing it in your second professional start? Three different through balls from three different Scissortails all found the feet of Sowniski who slotted each home in a 4-2 victory in Indianapolis.

Most Recent Goal

Jeorgio Kocevski - at Monterey Bay FC - May 3, 2026

What's better than 500 goals? 501! Just eight minutes after Jamie Webber's penalty, a dropback pass from Bailey Sparks found the right foot of Kocevski who gave the Scissortails the lead on the road for good in their second victory of the week.

To catch Webber, Kocevski and the rest of FC Tulsa back in action, you can head out to ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as the club takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. The club is celebrating Hometown Heroes Night presented by OSU Medicine honoring all of the brave first responders, military men and women, and medical personnel that help the Tulsa community on a daily basis. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







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