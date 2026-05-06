Detroit City FC Seeks Road Win against Resilient Hartford Athletic

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC celebrates a goal

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC celebrates a goal(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC heads to Connecticut on Saturday, May 9 to face Hartford Athletic in an important Eastern Conference matchup as Le Rouge looks to carry momentum from its 2-1 victory over Louisville City FC at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT, and supporters can tune in on ESPN+.

Detroit City entered the Louisville match in third place in the Eastern Conference with 10 points, while Hartford sat sixth with 10 points through seven matches. Detroit's win over Louisville added three points and continued a tightly packed early-season race in the conference.

Coming Off A Statement Win

Le Rouge earned a 2-1 result against Louisville City FC on May 2 in one of the club's strongest results of the season so far. Detroit took the lead in the 38th minute on an own goal forced by Haruki Yamazaki's follow-up effort and reclaimed the advantage in the 71st minute when Connor Rutz headed home a cross from Ates Diouf.

Detroit matched Louisville closely in overall possession, recorded 15 shots, and generated six corner kicks in the victory. The result also handed Louisville its second league loss of the season at that point and reinforced Detroit's ability to compete with the top of the conference.

Detroit Notes

Darren Smith remains Detroit City's leading scorer with five league goals through the Louisville match, placing him among the league leaders. Chisom Egbuchulam has also added two goals in limited minutes, while Rutz opened his 2026 league account with the match-winner against Louisville.

Kobe Hernandez-Foster remains a key creative presence, leading Detroit in chances created entering the Louisville match with 14. Devon Amoo-Mensah is also closing in on 10,000 USL Championship regular-season minutes, sitting at 9,897 entering this weekend's contest.

Hartford Notes

Hartford Athletic has posted a 2-4-1 record with 10 points through seven league matches entering this stretch, with a goal differential of zero. The club's profile suggested a difficult opponent to break down, with four draws in its first seven league outings.

Hartford forward Augustine Williams nears 90 regular-season USL Championship goals with 87, underlining the experience in Hartford's attack. Michee Ngalina sits among players approaching 30 regular-season assists, reflecting additional veteran quality in Hartford's group.

What to Expect

The first goal may again be decisive for Detroit City. Entering the Louisville match, Le Rouge was 3-0-0 when scoring first in league play, and that trend held as Detroit controlled the match after regaining the lead against Louisville.

Detroit will also look to build on a defensive group that has already recorded four clean sheets and responded well under pressure. Road points against a compact Hartford side would strengthen Le Rouge's position near the top of the East as the schedule turns deeper into May.

Up Next: After the trip to Hartford, Detroit City is scheduled to play Forward Madison in the first Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup of the season.

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