Match Preview: Miami FC at Birmingham Legion FC

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ BHM

Date: Thursday, May 7

Kickoff: 8:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)

How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), SiriusXM FC Channel 157, ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC heads to Alabama this week to face Birmingham Legion FC on Thursday night at Protective Stadium.

The club enters the match following a 3-2 victory over Brooklyn FC on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium, marking Miami's third consecutive win across all competitions.

Bachir Ndiaye opened the scoring in the first half before Miami responded well after Brooklyn's equalizer. An own goal early in the second half restored the lead, while Jürgen Locadia added a third goal in the 70th minute to help secure another important result in league play.

With the attack continuing to create chances and contributions coming from across the squad, Miami will look to carry that form into another challenging road matchup.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC comes into Thursday's matchup after a 3-1 win over Rhode Island FC last weekend in USL Championship action.

Playing at Protective Stadium, Birmingham will look to build on that performance in front of its home crowd. The Legion has shown quality going forward and the ability to capitalize on opportunities in the final third, making them a dangerous opponent at home.

Head-to-Head

Miami FC and Birmingham Legion FC last met during the 2025 season, when Miami earned a 3-2 victory in October.

Thursday's match presents another important test for both clubs as they continue navigating a busy stretch of league matches.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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