Miami FC Dominates FC Naples 4-1 in USL Cup Clash

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC delivered a commanding performance on Wednesday night at Pitbull Stadium, defeating FC Naples 4-1 in its second match of the USL Cup group stage.

From the opening minutes, Miami set the tone with aggressive attacking play and quick ball movement, putting Naples under pressure early. The breakthrough came in the 8th minute, as Arney Rocha rose inside the box to head home a cross from Matías Romero, giving Miami a deserved 1-0 lead.

The momentum continued to build, and just minutes later, Mason Tunbridge doubled the advantage with a brilliant left-footed strike into the top corner after being set up by Jürgen Locadia. Miami was in full control, creating chances and dictating the tempo of the match.

The third goal followed shortly after, with Bachir Ndiaye capitalizing inside the box off a corner to make it 3-0 before the 20-minute mark. Miami's attacking intensity and efficiency in front of goal left Naples struggling to respond.

Naples managed to pull one back in the 30th minute, but the first half remained firmly in Miami's control, with strong defensive moments, including a key stop from Tulu, helping maintain the lead going into halftime.

In the second half, Miami continued to manage the game well while still creating opportunities. The fourth goal came in the 55th minute, as Jürgen Locadia found the net with a powerful header following a set piece, restoring Miami's three-goal advantage.

Shortly after, both sides were reduced to ten men following a red card incident involving Locadia and a Naples player, but Miami remained composed and organized through the remainder of the match.

The hosts saw out the game comfortably, controlling possession and limiting Naples' chances, while continuing to show confidence and cohesion across all lines. The final whistle confirmed a dominant 4-1 victory for Miami FC in front of the home crowd.

Post-Match Quotes

Mason Tunbridge

"I felt I had a strong game and really enjoyed being out there doing what I love.

I think the difference for us right now is the confidence we have in ourselves and the trust we have in one another. We're comfortable playing the ball, and everyone on the team has the ability to make an impact at any given moment."

Matías Romero

"The group showed real commitment during a demanding week with multiple matches, where we needed contributions from the entire squad.

Back-to-back wins give us a lot of belief heading into what's ahead. We'll continue working to take the club as high as possible."

Head Coach Gaston Maddoni

"We were able to control the match from the start and open the scoring early.

We scored some very good goals, and it's important for our forwards to get on the scoresheet. I'm also pleased with Tulu's level in defense as he continues to recover. We are building into a competitive team."

What's Next

Miami FC now shifts focus back to USL Championship action, returning to Pitbull Stadium on Saturday, May 2 to face Brooklyn FC.

Tickets are on sale now at www.MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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