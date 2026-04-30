Vote Markus Anderson for USL Championship Player of the Month for April

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC forward Markus Anderson has been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for April, recognizing a standout run of form that has powered Brooklyn's attack early in the season.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn native on loan from the Philadelphia Union was electric across his appearances in April, recording two goals and two assists while averaging a goal contribution every 43.8 minutes. Anderson has also tied for 10th in the USL Championship with three goals on the season while adding two assists, tied for fourth in the league, placing him among the most productive young attackers on the year.

Fan voting is open now and runs through Sunday evening. Supporters can cast their vote for Anderson here: https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1360326

The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 7, at 2:30 PM ET.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn native on loan from the Philadelphia Union is available for interviews. Please reach out to press@brooklynfootballclub.com to schedule.

Brooklyn FC Men hit the road this week, with a contest at Miami FC on Saturday, May 2, at 7:00 pm ET, streaming live on ESPN+. The squad returns home to Maimonides Park for a Saturday, May 9 fixture vs. Loudon United. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.