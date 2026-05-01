Preview: Rowdies vs Indy Eleven

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







USL Championship Matchday 7

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Indy Eleven

Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

League Records

Rowdies: 4-0-2 (2-0-1 at home), 14 pts, 2nd in the East

Indy: 2-1-3 (2-0-0 on the road), 9 pts, 7th in the East

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Radio: Florida Alumni Radio, 1010 AM

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Radio: Florida Alumni Radio, 1010 AM

Gate Giveaway: All fans in attendance will receive a green mustache in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Orlando Health.

Postmatch Fireworks: Following the final whistle, fans will invited onto the field to watch a postmatch fireworks show.

Get Tickets

Following a break for the opening round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup last week, the USL Championship regular season picks back up this weekend as the Tampa Bay Rowdies host Indy Eleven. Tampa Bay is aiming to remain the last undefeated team across the league after opening the season with four wins and two draws in their first six outings.

On top of their unbeaten streak in the league, the Rowdies will aim to defend their current undefeated run against Indy. The Rowdies are unbeaten in their last ten outings against Indy, with six wins and four draws in that span. Their last defeat at the hands of Indy was in September of the 2018 season.

Going Green for Mental Health Awareness

The Rowdies are celebrating the start of Mental Health Awareness Month this May by encouraging fans to paint the stands green by wearing their favorite green Rowdies gear to the club's Mental Health Awareness Night Match presented by Orlando Health this Saturday. In honor of the occasion, the Rowdies Secondary Kits will be making their home debut this Saturday against Indy.

All fans in attendance will also receive green mustaches courtesy of Orlando Health. Green is the official color of Mental Health Awareness Month, and mustaches are a symbol closely tied to supporting men's mental health.

Club Connections

Fresh off a recording a brace against Sarasota to earn a spot in the Prinx Tires Team of the Round for Round 1, Rowdies Forward Karsen Henderlong is ready to match up against his former club this Saturday at Al Lang. A native of Indiana, Henderlong signed with Indy Eleven ahead of the 2024 season after helping Indiana University reach the NCAA College Cup Final the year before. Henderlong made five appearances for Indy during his rookie season before moving on to FC Naples, where he had a breakout season in 2025 with 16 goals across all competitions for the USL League One side.

Henderlong isn't the only player with ties to Indy. Midfielder Max Schneider was teammates with Henderlong at Indy back in 2024, while defender Brian Schaefer spent the final few months of 2025 on loan from FC Cincinnati 2. Additionally, Indy's current forward Charlie Sharp was with the Rowdies for the back half of last season as a loanee from Toronto FC.

Scouting Indy

Indy comes to town off a disappointing defeat to USL League One's Union Omaha in the opening round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup as they sit 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. Head coach Sean McAuley's squad has earned 9 points through their first six matches. This year's squad includes a number of holdovers from last season with a few notable additions. Last year's Golden Playmaker Aodhan Quinn returns for his fourth season with Indy, while former Butler University Goalkeeper Eric Dick makes his way back to the Hoosier State after leading claiming USL Championship Final MVP honors for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last year.

Upcoming Rowdies Milestones

Approaching 30 regular season assists: Russell Cicerone (29)

Approaching 30 regular season shutouts: Jahmali Waite (29)

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke (99 appearances) is nearing his 100th appearance for the Rowdies across all competitions. Wyke would be the 11th player from the Rowdies 2021 Players' Shield winning squad to hit 100 club appearances.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Archer, Nigro, Leerman

QUESTIONABLE: Wyke







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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