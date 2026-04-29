Alex Rodriguez Stepping up his Game in Second Season with Rowdies

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







It wasn't his first start in a professional match, but last Saturday's starting nod felt decidedly different for Tampa Bay Rowdies USL Academy signing Alex Rodriguez. His only other appearance in the starting lineup - a league match at home against Miami FC last May - came unexpectedly after an injury in the squad opened up a spot for the teenager.

Almost a year later, Rodriguez was back in the starting eleven for Tampa Bay's Prinx Tires USL Cup opener against USL League One's Sarasota Paradise. This time around, Rodriquez took the pitch with the added confidence of a full year of experience as part of the Rowdies squad under his belt.

"I've grown a lot since the last start," Rodrguez noted after the match with Sarasota. "Again, all thanks to the staff and my teammates. They've always been on my side, always been there supporting. Even last year's group was the same."

Rodriguez seized the moment in his second start, recording three interceptions and four recoveries during his 77-minute shift on the right side of Tampa Bay's back line in a shutout victory. The quality shift was no surprise for Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato, who took over at the club several months after Rodriguez signed his first USL Academy contract and has watched him flourish in training and throughout preseason against quality MLS competition.

"I was just getting to know Alex when I came in last July, as a player and as a person," says Casciato. "I think there's been a tremendous amount of growth there. I think when you look at the preseason playing against MLS teams, Alex was absolutely comfortable. He's probably been unfortunate that he's not had an opportunity to play until now. He's earned my trust. He's earned my trust with how he's conducted himself in preseason, in terms of how he trains every day. We know he can come in and play at any given moment. I'm really pleased for him. Hopefully he can be an inspiration for other kids in our community."

Originally from Miami, Rodriguez's soccer roots are firmly in Tampa Bay. His journey in the sport began with recreational soccer in the area at four years old before he eventually advanced to competitive soccer just four years later. A move to Florida Premier FC later in his yourth career accelerated his development, helping him land on the radar of the Rowdies ahead of the 2025 season.

Rodriguez went on to earn seven total appearances for the Rowdies during his debut season, leaning on his veteran teammates like Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton, and others in the locker room along the way.

"I say that on the field those are my mentors," says Rodriguez. "They were the people I would go to on the field and then that I could really be close with off the field... Just getting to know them and their personality on and off the field, because they're veterans of not just the game, but of this league. So that's really helped me."

Fernandes now serves as head scout for the club and as an assistant coach for Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, the Rowdies new development squad where Rodriguez has earned valuable minutes in exhibition matches. The Rowdies legend has had a front row seat to Rodriguez's development over the last year and has been impressed with the youngster's demeanor and approach throughout it all.

"When you walk through these doors, it's tough," says Fernandes. "It's an environment where you demand so much from each other. Alex has the perfect attitude. He comes in ready to work, it doesn't matter if he's having a good day or a bad day. He shows up with the right attitude. I think that's so important nowadays, especially for the young guys. You're not always going to have the best days in training. Alex's positive attitude carries him on and off the field. Other players and staff notice it, and I think that's why they love Alex so much."

Support from his family has been pivotal for Rodriguez throughout his development as a player. He credits his positive attitude to his mother, while acknowledging his father helping instill his strong work ethic.

"My family is everything to me, because they've seen me in my ups and downs," he says. "...Them seeing me now, how happy I am just being out there with my teammates and the fans. We see each other after the games and it's just smiles all over. It's awesome."

Rodriguez follows in the footsteps of other local standouts that have played for the Rowdies as USL Academy players. Players like Tate Johnson and Santiago Castaneda, who have gone on to find great success after kicking off their careers with the Rowdies. Johnson became a regular with Vancouver Whitecaps last year, helping the club win the Western Conference on their way to the MLS Cup Final. Castaneda, who recently earned his first call-up to the U.S. U-23 Men's National Team, has made nearly 100 appearances for MSV Duisburg and SC Paderborn in Germany since departing the Rowdies in 2023.

"It's another sense of motivation that burns in me," Rodriguez says of Johnson and Castaneda's success. "I know Santi, and I know how great a player he is. At that time, I was with Florida Premier and I would see Santi wouldn't play and it kind of scared me, I won't lie. But I have to tell myself I've worked hard too. I've worked hard to get to this place and where I am. It's also important to keep my feet where they are, ten toes to the ground, not get over excited. Just keeping the same work rate and asking for help. Don't be egoistical to the point where you think you're doing good and you don't need help. Everybody has something that you don't have. That's definitely something I've learned too. Not being afraid of asking for help. Not seeing it as a sense of weakness. It's strength. At the end of the day you're getting some tips to add to your game."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2026

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