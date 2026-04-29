Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising returns to USL Championship play in the Steel City against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, May 2, at F.N.B Stadium. The second of three scheduled road trips to the East Coast (@MIA, @TBR), Rising will look to take recent league success on the road and pick up a third straight victory to climb the standings.

Following a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side heads to Pittsburgh aiming to bounce back and return to the win column and pick up a victory against the reigning league champions. The all-time series between the two sides is evenly split at 2-2-1, with Rising 1-1-1 in Pittsburgh.

"Anytime you face the champion, you have to look forward to it and if that's an aspiration that we have, becoming a champion," Kah said. "You have to go in there and take what they have. It's a desirable challenge that we're looking forward to."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

WHEN: Saturday, May 2 (4:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: F.N.B Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: 3TV, AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English)

#PlaytheKids

Rising's commitment to youth has been a defining theme all season and it was on full display against the Switchbacks. Rising's Starting XI had an average age of under 22 years old, with four players under the age of 18 - midfielders Alexander Balanzar de la Cruz and Jaethan Irwin, along with defenders Jackson Gaydon and Noah Cross - all products of the club's academy system.

The pathway from academy to first team continues to show real impact. An academy player has featured in nine of Rising's 11 matches so far this season, highlighting the club's trust in its young talent. Irwin, in particular, made history by becoming the youngest starter in club history at just 15 years and three months old, underscoring both his potential and Rising's long-term vision.

"(Irwin) played like a man," Kah said. "When I see that, it makes me really proud," Kah said. "That shows what we build here as well... we're working to give opportunities to those who deserve it."

Biasi Returns to Pittsburgh

This weekend marks a meaningful return for defender Luke Biasi, as the defender faces Pittsburgh for the first time in his professional career. It was the Riverhounds that signed Biasi to his first professional contract, and during his time in the Steel City, Biasi made 120 appearances, including 91 starts and contributed seven assists from the backline.

"(Biasi) has been fantastic for us," Kah said. "I think he's looking forward to the match and so are we."

Additionally, the defender played a crucial role in anchoring a dominant Pittsburgh defense that did not concede a single goal during its playoff run en route to the club's first-ever USL Championship title in 2025.

"It's a bit surreal to be able to go back to where my career started and just play in front of those fans again and feel the environment," Biasi said. "But at the same time, I'm on a new team, and I want to win more than probably any other game."

Riverhounds Remain Strong

Pittsburgh enters the weekend in strong form, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-3-1 overall record. They've been particularly tough at home, remaining unbeaten at 2-0-0, and are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC in USL Cup play.

Forward Albert Dikwa (five goals) has been a key contributor with five goals on the season, earning Team of the Week honors in Week 7. Meanwhile, Max Viera continues to emerge as a young talent to watch, landing a spot on the USL Rising Stars list for Week 8.

"We're back to work and after back-to-back 3-0 wins in the league," Biasi said. "I think we're excited to keep the momentum going."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2026

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