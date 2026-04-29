Birmingham Legion FC Launches "Strike While It's Hot" Ticket Campaign Ahead of May 7 Match

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Birmingham Legion FC is turning up the heat this May with the launch of its newest fan-driven ticket campaign: "Strike While it's Hot."

Kicking off with the club's May 7 home match, the campaign rewards supporters for showing up and backing the team with a simple, high-energy offer designed to build momentum inside the stadium.

Here's how it works:

Fans who purchase a ticket to the May 7 match will receive a free ticket to the next home game if Legion earns a win or a draw. The offer doesn't stop there. As long as Legion continues to avoid defeat at home, fans can keep claiming the next match, extending the streak match after match.

"When the fans are invested, the game means more," said Stephanie Wood, Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement. "This campaign puts something on the line for everyone. Every result matters, every point counts and when we show up and get it done, we all win together."

The campaign is rooted in momentum, rewarding both performance on the pitch and the passion in the stands. The only way the streak ends is if Legion loses at home, until then, fans who "strike" early continue to benefit.

With Birmingham's growing soccer culture around the World Cup and a renewed focus on fan experience, the club sees this initiative as a way to bring new and returning supporters together.

The May 7 match will also feature the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, brought to Birmingham in partnership with Coca-Cola. Fans can take part in a pre-match Block Party and Coca-Cola fan activation from 2:00-6:00 PM outside the South Gates of Protective Stadium before the trophy moves inside. Access to view the FIFA World Cup Trophy inside the stadium will be exclusive to club ticket holders. Supporters are encouraged to secure club tickets now to guarantee their opportunity to be in the presence of soccer's greatest prize.

Tickets for the May 7 match are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of a campaign where every match could lead to the next.







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