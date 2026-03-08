Birmingham Legion FC Falls, 0-1, to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Weather-Delayed Home Opener

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Birmingham Legion FC opened the 2026 USL Championship season Saturday night at Protective Stadium, but a weather-delayed home opener ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The match, played in front of the home crowd after storms moved through the Birmingham area earlier in the evening, saw Legion FC show flashes of promise from a new-look squad before Tampa Bay capitalized on a second-half opportunity to secure the result.

Kickoff was delayed as severe weather passed through the Birmingham area prior to the match, creating an unusual pregame scenario for both teams as they waited for the match to be cleared to begin. Head Coach Jay Heaps said the disruption was one of several challenges the team had to manage on the night.

"We had a strange start tonight with the delay - you go from thinking it might be a long wait to suddenly playing in 30 minutes," Heaps said. "That's part of the game. The things we can't control happen, and we've got to handle those moments better."

Once play began, Birmingham started brightly and nearly found an early breakthrough. New signing Gevork Diarbian created one of the first chances of the match just minutes into the contest as the Legion looked to push forward early in front of the home supporters.

The hosts showed encouraging attacking moments throughout the first half while maintaining defensive discipline against a Tampa Bay side that controlled slightly more of the ball. Birmingham remained organized at the back, with goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat and the defensive unit keeping the Rowdies from finding clear looks before halftime.

"I liked the energy and the effort from the group," Heaps said. "We've got some work to do, but I'm excited about the progress. We had a lot of new players out there tonight, and those relationships will continue to grow."

The decisive moment arrived early in the second half when Tampa Bay's Marco Micaletto found space and finished to give the Rowdies the lead.

Birmingham pushed for an equalizer as the match progressed, increasing pressure in the final stages and creating several attacking moments, but the visitors held firm defensively to see out the result.

Defender A.J. Paterson, who wore the captain's armband on the night, pointed to positive signs from the performance as the team continues to integrate several new players into the lineup.

"It was a tough one tonight," Paterson said. "The weather made things difficult, but there were moments where we looked like the team we want to be. Now it's about putting those stretches together for longer - 45 minutes, 60 minutes - and continuing to build."

For Diarbian, the night also marked a personal milestone as he made his competitive debut for Birmingham.

"It felt amazing to make my debut for Birmingham," Diarbian said. "I've been waiting for this moment. I had a couple opportunities tonight, and I'm confident I'll put those away next time."

Despite the result, Legion FC will have little time to dwell on the opener as the team quickly shifts its focus to the next match in a short turnaround early in the season.

Birmingham returns to action on March 11 back at home to face Hartford Athletic, beginning a stretch of back-to-back matches within four days.

Heaps emphasized that recovery will be key as the team prepares for the quick turnaround.

"The most important thing now is recovery," Heaps said. "It's a quick turnaround, so the next 24 hours are about getting rested, getting healthy, and making sure we're ready physically and mentally for the next match."

Diarbian said the squad is already focused on bouncing back in the upcoming fixture.

"It's disappointing not to get the result we wanted, but this group is strong," Diarbian said. "Now the focus turns to the next game. My mentality is Hartford, and I'm ready to go. We have a great group of hard-working players, and I believe we're going to bounce back."

With a new roster continuing to build chemistry and a long season ahead, the Legion will look to turn lessons from the home opener into momentum for Wednesday's matchup.

Birmingham Legion FC Tampa Bay Rowdies

Final Score 0 1

Goal - Marco Micaletto (57')

Halftime Score 0 0

Possession 50.6% 49.4%

Shots 8 15

Shots on Target 2 2

Blocked Shots 2 4

Corners 4 2

Offsides 3 1

Fouls Conceded 8 18

Yellow Cards 1 6

Red Cards 0 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.