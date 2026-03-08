Orange County SC Draws, 1-1, against Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship Season Opener

Orange County opened their 2026 season with a 1-1 draw at home against Las Vegas Lights FC. The County Boys played for a passionate and lively crowd at Championship Stadium on Saturday night, showcasing this season's lineup of returning players and new faces on the pitch.

The Black and Orange came out on the front foot from the opening whistle, controlling possession and dictating the tempo early against the Las Vegas Lights FC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.

OCSC spent much of the opening half probing the Las Vegas defense, circulating the ball patiently while looking for gaps in the back line. Their persistence paid off in the 21st minute when Lyan MacKinnon opened his account for the 2026 season. After a perfectly weighted through ball from Marcelo Palomino split the defense, MacKinnon timed his run well and calmly slotted his finish past the goalkeeper to give Orange County a deserved 1-0 lead.

Despite controlling possession for much of the half, Orange County remained organized defensively and limited Las Vegas to very few clear opportunities. The visitors' best look came in the 16th minute when former OCSC midfielder Ben Mines struck from distance, but Orange County goalkeeper Alex Rando reacted quickly to make a comfortable save and preserve the clean sheet.

From there, Orange County continued to dictate play through the midfield, keeping Las Vegas pinned back while maintaining composure in possession as the hosts carried their advantage deeper into the half.

The second half saw OCSC continue their method of attack, but soon found themselves alternating to a defensive strategy to combat Vegas' growing possession and increased attack.

In the 84' Las Vegas found its equalizer when a header from Nighte Pickering found its way past Rando.

Orange County kept looking for chances to score as the time ran, but were unable to get a last minute goal. The Black and Orange ended the match with 42% possession to Vegas' 58%, and five total shots taken with one being on target. Vegas took six shots with three on target.

Orange County SC returns to Championship Stadium on Wednesday, March 18 to face Laguna United FC in round one of the US Open Cup.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Jamir Johnson OCSC debut and first start for the club

Tyson Espy first start for OCSC

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

LV 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

21' - Lyam MacKinnon, OCSC (Marcelo Palomino - Assist)

84' - Nighte Pickering, Las Vegas Lights FC (Assist - Christian Pinzón)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

32' Carson Locker - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Tyson Espy (58' Kevin Partida), Ryan Doghman, Mouhamadou War, Nico Benalcazar, Stephen Kelly, Marcelo Palomino (77' Nicola Ciotta), Chris Hegardt (88' Yaniv Bazini), Jamir Johnson (58' Ethan Zubak), Lyam MacKinnon

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK), Mataeo Bunbury, Oliver Kurnik, Efren Solis

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 42% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 1 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Jared Mazzola (GK); Aaron Guillen, Efthimios Antonoglou, Nathaniel Jones, Shawn Smart, Carson Locker, Giorgio Probo (73' Nighte Pickering), Ben Mines (73' Patrick Leal), Christian Pinzón (87' Nykolas Sessock), Handwalla Bwana (56' Abraham Okyere), Johnny Rodriguez,

Unused Subs: Carver Miller (GK); Benjamin Ofeimu, Edison Velez

Head Coach: Devin Rensing

Possession: 58% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. Las Vegas Lights FC

2026 USL Championship | Matchday 1

Date: March 7, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA)







