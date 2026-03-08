San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC locked up its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in its home opener at Toyota Field.

San Antonio wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Cristian Parano found Jorge Hernandez to sneak in San Antonio's first goal of the season in the 6th minute.

Parano assisted his second goal of the night in the 49th minute, flicking a backheeled pass to Alex Crognale who struck from the top of the box to double the SAFC lead.

Phoenix grabbed a goal back from a penalty kick in the 54th minute, but San Antonio held onto its lead to lock up all three points on the night.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Cristian Parano) 6'

SA: Alex Crognale (Assisted by Cristian Parano) 49'

PHX: JP Scearce (Penalty) 54'

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads on the road for the first time this season, facing reigning Western Conference champions FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 14. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

San Antonio remains undefeated in home openers, going 8-0-3 all-time in first matches at Toyota Field, while outscoring opponents 24-8 with six clean sheets.

SAFC also secured its first league win over Phoenix since July 2024, evening the all-time series back up at 8-8-3.

Midfielder Cristian Parano assisted both San Antonio goals on the night, his first for the club since November 2022.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his 17th goal for the club, moving into a tie for third in San Antonio's all-time scoring list.

Defender Alex Crognale's game-winning goal was the third of his club career.

Akeem O'Connor Ward, Curt Calov, Danny Barbir, Mikey Maldonado and Christian Sorto all made their club debuts in the match.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made his first USL Championship start after playing in two of San Antonio's USL Cup matches last season.

Attendance: 6,512

SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Nelson Flores Blanco, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Danny Barbir, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Mikey Maldonado, Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 69'), Jorge Hernandez, Cristian Parano (Christian Sorto), Santiago Patiño (Diogo Pacheco 69')

Substitutions Not Used: Emil Cuello, Luke Haakenson, Angel Mercado, Richard Sanchez, Tiago Suarez, Leo Urrutia

Disciplinary Summary:

PHX: Yellow Card (Jean-Eric Moursou) 9'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 34'

SA: Yellow Card (Akeem Ward) 53'

PHX: Yellow Card (Luke Biasi) 58'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 61'

PHX: Yellow Card (Charlie Dennis) 89'

PHX: Yellow Card (Jaethan Irwin) 90+4'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the scoring early)

"Something that we spoke before the game is make sure we set the tone earlier in the game. Make sure we dictate the tempo of the game. We were home in front of our fans. Don't let the finish be comfortable, so that's the way we went earlier in the game, and in the second half the same, and those both goals came from team pressure, which is really good. The second goal was scored by [Alex] Crognale. He's the one who stole the ball and then he ended up scoring that goal, so good intensity at the time that we pressed the ball."

(On comparing home opener this season to his first year)

"I think we looked more aggressive tonight compared with a year ago, on both sides of the of the ball. Attacking-wise, in the first half we were we were good. We created chances. Second half, we also created chances. Last year that's something that, at the start of the season, even if we won, we went four-and-oh, we didn't create too many chances, so this year, game one, I believe I saw that a dynamic team, especially the guys up front. They were dynamic making those runs from the package, behind the back line. You know, a couple offside, they were close, so I like that part from my team today."

(On having creators on the team)

"It's good to have those guys in the lineup, and it's a luxury to have players like Jorge [Hernandez] and Cristian [Parano]. They're proven attacking players in this league, and to have those guys at the same time in the game is a luxury for us. If it's not Christian, it's Jorge who can create. Jorge almost scored a ball at the end of the game on a header, so, as I said, they have the freedom to play in the attacking third. They have quality, so they had the freedom to play and do their magic."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On win)

"I think the first 45 minutes, we were we were great. We were all over them, pressing all over the field, aggressive, creating chances. I think in the second half we let Phoenix get in the game a little bit more. We struggled to keep the ball, but you know, all good things when you come out on top for a first game of the year at home, big win with the fans and everyone here, so it was good start to the year."

(On scoring as a defender)

"Yeah, we've been playing this new formation now with three center backs, so me playing on the right side, I am a little bit higher up the field naturally, so anytime I get the opportunity to make a play and continue my run forward, I'm going to keep going, and I might hear Carlos or one of the coaches screaming in the background, saying, "wait, wait, wait," but, you know, I was gone, and [Parano] just made a really good play. He loves to play the little one-two, so knowing that, I kept my run going and took a shot on goal. Anything can happen."

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni

(On starting his second pro season with a win)

"It's my first league game with SAFC. I got to get my feet wet last year with a couple USL Cup games so it's really amazing to get the first start of the season as well and get the three points, and now being my second season, I've really taken it to a different level."

(On the defense holding off chances from Phoenix)

"We had a great first half. I think really went out there, got a goal, and then started the second half really well, and then we kind of just played a little bit too conservative, I think, and then our back three, Danny [Barbir], Mitch [Taintor], [Alex] Crognale, they're all veterans, so it's really good to have those guys in front of me, because I feel real confident with them, and they're really kind of like mentors to me, so I really appreciate what they do, and they really help me in my game."

