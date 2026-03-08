Las Vegas Lights FC Draw in Season-Opening Match at Orange County SC
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC drew in their season opener at Orange County SC thanks to a late equalizer from forward Nighte Pickering. Head Coach Devin Rensing and Lights captain Christian Pinzon spoke to media following the match and shared their thoughts regarding the team's performance.
For a detailed recap of tonight's match, please read here.
To watch full video highlights from tonight's match, please click here.
See below for video assets of Rensing and Pinzon's post-match press conference.
ASSETS:
Head Coach Devin Rensing - Please Click Here
Team Captain Christian Pinzon - Please Click Here
To attend weekly pre-match media availability on Wednesdays, please reach out to Gabriel Palacio at gpalacio@lasvegaslightsfc.com to confirm your attendance. Head Coach Devin Rensing and requested players will be made available to media each week at this time.
