Indy Eleven Offense Generates 17 Shots in Opener

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Brooklyn, N.Y.) - The Indy Eleven offense generated 17 shots, including 10 after halftime, but the Boys in Blue fell, 1-0, in the inaugural USL Championship game for host Brooklyn FC.

After the hosts converted a penalty kick in the 26th minute, forward Bruno Rendon ignited the Indy Eleven attack with a chance from the right side in the 28th. Four minutes later, Boys in Blue forward Charlie Sharp fired a shot toward the near post on target. In the final minute of the first half, midfielder Cam Lindley started the team's best opportunity of the half with a long ball to midfield where forward Dylan Sing headed it to Rendon on the left side. Rendon made a long run into the area and drew the defender toward him before centering it to Sharp for another great chance.

Indy Eleven started the second half quickly in the 49th minute with defender Hayden White making a long throw into the corner of the six, where Sing headed it to his Western Michigan college teammate Sharp for a volley on frame.

In the 55th, Rendon fired a shot toward the left corner of the goal, but it clipped the heel of Brooklyn defender Gabriel Alves and deflected wide. Rendon generated another chance in the 60th with a steal inside the box and a quick shot that was stopped.

White curled the ball toward the far post in the 69th minute to set up a Sharp header on frame.

Boys in Blue newcomer Loic Mesanvi made an immediate impact three minutes after entering, creating a chance at the edge of the area that was stopped near post.

Carmel native and 2025 USL Championship MVP and Prinx Playoff MVP Eric Dick did not allow a goal in the run of play, making four saves to increase his career total to 250 in the USL-C regular season (28th all-time).

Indy Eleven begins Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. vs. Des Moines Menace indoors at the Community Health Network Events Center on the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus.

The Boys in Blue open their regular-season home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Brooklyn FC 1:0 Indy Eleven

Sun., Mar. 8, 2026 - 3:30 p.m.

Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Weather: Cloudy, 67 degrees

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 0-1-0 (-1), 0 pts

Brooklyn FC: 1-0-0 (1), 3 pts

Scoring Summary

BKN - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Penalty) 26'

Discipline Summary

BKN - Taimu Okiyoshi (caution) 63'

BKN - Ryan McLaughlin (caution) 65'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 70'

BKN - Gabriel Alves (caution) 90'+2

IND - Kian Williams (caution) 90'+4

BKN - Jaden Servania (caution) 90'+4

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig (Hesron Barry 72'), Makel Rasheed, Hayden White, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Noble Okello (Alejandro Mitrano 72'), Dylan Sing (Loic Mesanvi 72'), Bruno Rendón (Kian Williams 90'), Charlie Sharp (Edward Kizza 78').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Allen Gavilanes, Reice Charles-Cook.

Brooklyn FC Line-Up: Kayne Rizvanovich, Gabriel Alves, So Nishikawa (Ryan McLaughlin 59'), Vuk Latinovich, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Christopher Olney Jr., Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Shaan Hundal 79'), Taimu Okiyoshi, Peter Mangione (Jaden Servania 67'), Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kanté 67'), Thomas McNamara (Rocco Romeo 59').

Brooklyn FC Subs Not Used: Malik Pinto, Lukas Burns.







