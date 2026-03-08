Oakland Shines as Roots Defeat Monterey Bay FC, 1-0, in 2026 Opener

Newcomers shined, head Coach Ryan Martin began his tenure on a high note, and Oakland Roots looked renewed in their 2026 season opener at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside on Saturday night, controlling the pitch for most of the game en route to a 1-0 road victory over in-state rivals Monterey Bay FC.

Roots started the match patient on the ball, keeping possession but remaining intentional with their presses up the pitch. This gameplan led to some early scoring chances for Oakland, and limited Monterey Bay's ability to put together anything of their own.

Most of the first frame followed this script, with Roots looking like the more organized team for the vast majority, frustrating Monterey Bay's attack while looking for opportunities to push the ball themselves.

But both teams brought some first-game rust onto the pitch in the finishing department, as dangerous opportunities for both clubs later in the opening half led to multiple fanned-on shot attempts from both sides, as zeroes remained on the board with the clubs heading into their respective locker rooms for halftime.

Monterey Bay looked strong coming into the second half, beginning to build their attack on a more consistent basis.

But Roots quickly settled in themselves, setting up an extended deadlock at midfield that saw both sides struggle to push the ball into their attacking thirds.

The offenses started to come alive in the last phase of play, starting with a Monterey Bay chance that saw a shot rebound off of Roots' keeper Raphael Spiegel taking him out of the play. The resulting second chance attempt however was cleared off the goal line by newcomer Michael Edwards keeping the match level at 0-0 in the 67th minute.

Roots looked to take the lead in the 78th minute when Danny Trejo buried a header into the twine, but the line judge determined the play to be offside and the goal was disallowed.

But Oakland retained the momentum of this moment, and in the 85th minute Roots buried the game winner courtesy of another offseason addition in Mark Fisher who received a corner kick just outside the 18-yard box, taking an inside touch to beat a defender before curling a left footed strike inside the right post to make it 1-0 Oakland with time dwindling.

Monterey Bay pushed desperately for an equalizer that never came, as Roots sealed the 1-0 victory at the final whistle to earn all three points in their 2026 season debut, and giving new head coach Ryan Martin the quick start he was looking for in his first game at the helm.

Roots will return to Oakland for their home opener at the Oakland Coliseum in their next action as the club prepares to build a streak when they host New Mexico United on Saturday, March 14th.

Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC

USL Championship | March 7, 2026

Venue: Cardinale Stadium | Seaside, CA

Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT

Weather: 60°F, Clear Skies

SCORELINE:

OAK: 1

MB: 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Mark Fisher 85'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

MB: Giorgi Lomtadze 40' (yellow card)

MB: Kelsey Egwu 59' (yellow card)

OAK: David Garcia 70' (yellow card)

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. 77' (yellow card)

MB: Luka Malesevic 82' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Tommy McCabe, David Garcia, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice (Danny Trejo), Peter Wilson (Jackson Kiil), Tyler Gibson (Neveal Hackshaw), Mark Fisher, Julian Bravo, Raphael Spiegel, Michael Edwards, Faysal Bettache

Unused subs: Kendall McIntosh, Ali Elmasnaouy, Jesus De Vicente, Bradley Roberson

Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 3 | Fouls: 10 | Offside: 4 |

MONTEREY BAY LINEUP: Fernando Delgado, Nick Ross (Eduardo Blancas), Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi (Joel Garcia Jr.), Luka Malesevic, Kelsey Egwu, Omari Glasgow, Zackery Farnsworth, Giorgi Lomtadze (Paul Gindiri), Wesley Leggett, Belmar Joseph (Johnny Klein)

Unused subs: Ciaran Dalton, Ballack Villasana, Andres O'Neal, Djimon Anderson

Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 16 | Offside: 1 |







