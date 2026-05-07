Roots Back at Home for League Fixture Versus El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







After back-to-back matches on the road, Roots return to home soil this Saturday, May 9th as El Paso Locomotive FC visits The Town for a league match at the Oakland Coliseum at 7 PM PT.

Oakland has been in solid form since the beginning of the season. Through eight league matches, Roots are 3-4-1 (W-D-L) and currently sit in fifth place on the Western Conference table.

Roots have only one loss in 2026 in part due to their potent offense. With 14 goals this season, Oakland sit alone in fourth place league-wide on the scoring leaderboard. Roots also have two top-ten scorers in the league in Wolfgang Prentice and Peter Wilson who both have four goals thus far.

Wilson has been exceptionally potent as of late, scoring his four goals in just the last two league fixtures and earning USL Championship Player of the Week honors for those performances.

Prentice has been equally impressive with his consistency, scoring two goals and earning two assists in the month of April on the way to earning USL Championship Player of the Month honors.

But the attack has also been bolstered by depth, as six different players have tallied goals through Oakland's eight league contests.

Entering Saturday's match, El Paso sit in third place on the Western Conference table with a 4-2-2 record. But Locomotive have struggled recently, going winless in their last three league games despite pacing the USL Championship in scoring with 19 total goals.

Historically, Oakland has fared well against El Paso, holding a 5-2-2 all-time record versus Locomotive, including a 1-0 victory in the USL Championship Conference Quarterfinals of Roots' inaugural USL season on November 5th, 2021.

Roots will look to continue this historically positive trend versus El Paso while potentially adding some new history to the club record book.

Neveal Hackshaw has made an appearance in eight of Oakland's nine matches across all competitions in 2026, and with one more on Saturday would become just the fourth player in club history to play 100 games in a Roots kit. It would also mark his 250th USL Championship appearance.

Following the match, Roots will return to Prinx Tires USL Cup play for their next match, as they prepare to host rivals Sacramento Republic FC for a Group Stage fixture on Saturday, May 16th at 5 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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