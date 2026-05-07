LSC to Host Monterey Bay FC on Railbird Fest Night, $1.50 Beer Night Friday

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Greens are back in the Bluegrass Friday night for a primetime Western Conference clash with Monterey Bay FC, presented by Railbird Festival.

Lexington has been entrenched in a difficult run to begin the 2026 season. The club is winless in its last five league matches and could certainly use a win to stop the slide and right the ship.

Over that stretch, LSC has posted 6.34 expected goals, yet only scored three. Overall, the group's xG sits at nearly 12, five goals higher than its actual goal count.

LSC is creating, it just needs to finish.

If there was ever a perfect situation to stage a turnaround, it could be Friday night.

Lexington's opponent, Monterey Bay FC, is the only club in the West without a win. On the season, it has been outscored 4-15 and only managed three goals away from home.

Despite the recent results, several Greens rank near the top of the USL-C leaderboards. Blaine Ferri, who was named to the league's Team of the Week on Tuesday, ranks second in the league in chances created. Additionally, Phillip Goodrum ranks fourth in shots.

The LSC faithful will be out in droves to cheer on the Greens and do their part to propel an early-season turnaround. A large crowd is expected Friday with it being $1.50 Beer Night and Railbird Fest Night, an evening blending soccer with the beloved local music festival.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING MONTEREY BAY

Another club looking to turn its season around early is Monterey Bay FC. With zero wins through eight matches and averaging just 0.25 points per match, the second fewest in the league, the club is desperate for a result.

The California side is last in scoring (4), last in conversion rate (8%) and third-to-last in both shots (71) and goals conceded (15).

Paul Gindiri and Wesley Leggett have each scored twice to account for all of Monterey Bay's scoring, while Omari Glasgow's two assists lead the club.

In seven starts, goalkeeper Fernando Delgado has posted a 62.1% save percentage. He ranks 13th in the league with 18 saves and has kept one clean sheet.

RAILBIRD FEST NIGHT

Lexington SC and Railbird Festival have teamed up for Railbird Fest Night at the stadium Friday.

The players will wear a special Railbird x LSC jersey during warmups, which can be purchased here. Additionally, one lucky fan will win a pair of sold-out VIP passes to Railbird at halftime.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Fan-favorite $1.50 Beer Night will be in full swing as well. Fans can purchase Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50 each, as well as Modelo for only $2.

West Sixth Brewing will also offer $4 specials on Stadium Ale, its cerveza and flagship IPA.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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