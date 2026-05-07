East Bay Soccer Trail Is Live - And We Want You on It

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







The summer of soccer is here, and our East Bay Soccer Trail will tell you where to go to get in on the action. Oakland Sports Group - Oakland Roots and Soul SC, the Oakland Ballers, Oaklandish, the Oakland Marathon, and the Oakland 68's - are building a living map of Oakland's best places to watch matches, celebrate the sport, and show the world what this city is made of.

The FIFA World Cup is coming to the Bay Area, the Australia Men's National Team will be based here leading up to the tournament, and tens of thousands of fans from around the world will be moving through our region. Oakland Roots and Soul will be holding it down for the city all season long - and we want every neighborhood and every business to have the chance to be part of this moment.

The Trail will highlight watch party spots, community events, neighborhood gems, and the businesses and organizations that make Oakland worth visiting. We're working with Business Improvement Districts, Neighborhood Councils, bars, restaurants, hotels, theaters, parks, and community groups across every district to make sure the whole city is represented - not just the obvious stops.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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