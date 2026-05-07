Oakland Roots SC Add Midfielder Tucker Lepley on Loan from LA Galaxy
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland Roots SC announce the addition of midfielder Tucker Lepley on loan from LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. The 24-year-old native of Charlotte, North Carolina has previous USL Championship experience having suited up for Swope Park Rangers the USL reserve side of Sporting Kansas City.
"Tucker is a highly cerebral midfielder who can operate centrally or in advanced areas. He reads the game at an elite level and brings a strong understanding of tempo and space," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "We believe he will be an excellent fit for both the quality of our team and the culture we're building here in Oakland. We're excited to welcome Tucker to the club."
Lepley played four seasons in college for UCLA where he was named Third-Team All-American in 2023. Following a successful college career Lepley would go on to be drafted by LA Galaxy in the third round of the MLS Super Draft going on to be part of the team that won the 2024 MLS Cup.
Lepley will join on a season long loan with LA Galaxy having the right to recall.
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