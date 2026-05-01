Roots Return to League Play with Road Tilt Versus Loudoun United FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Following an opening fixture of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup which saw Roots pick up a point, but fall to Monterey Bay FC at the end of penalties, Oakland will return to USL Championship competition this weekend as the club heads to Leesburg, Virginia to face Roots' head coach Ryan Martin's former team Loudoun United FC this Saturday, May 2nd at 2 PM PT.

Despite dropping points in the cup match, Roots have been one of the hottest teams in the league early on this season. Oakland enters the fixture at 3-3-1 (W-D-L) and sits tied for third league-wide in scoring with 12 goals on the campaign.

Dating back to the end of the 2025 season, Roots have lost just one of their last 10 matches. Meanwhile, Loudoun will be looking for their first win of the season on Saturday. At 0-4-2, United currently sit third from the bottom of the overall league table.

Roots will hope to capitalize on the opportunity to regain momentum before facing a gauntlet schedule for the remainder of May, with two top-three Western Conference clubs and a derby match on deck for the month.

Oakland will look to their offensive leaders to keep their hot start alive.

With four goals this season, Wolfgang Prentice leads the club, and is tied for the league lead in goal contributions with seven, landing him in the running for April's USL Championship Player of the Month.

Peter Wilson's hat-trick in Oakland's last league fixture also put him closer to another piece of club history, as he now sits just nine goals shy of tying Johnny Rodriguez's all-time club record of 31 goals scored in a Roots kit.

Following the match, Roots will return home to host El Paso Locomotive FC for a Western Conference clash at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, May 9th at 7 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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