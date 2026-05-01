Lexington Gears up for USL After Dark with 10:30 p.m. Kickoff at Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LAS VEGAS - A late-night affair in Sin City awaits Saturday evening when Lexington Sporting Club clashes at Cashman with Las Vegas Lights FC.

Lexington is fresh off a 4-2 win in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, a match that concluded with one of its best 45-minute performances of the season.

The Greens scored three goals in the second half, peppering the goal 10 times and steering six attempts on target. Despite leading on the scoreboard, LSC still retained 60% of possession throughout the period and only 24% of the action was played in its own half.

Xavier Zengue, a full-back who has now lined up as a winger in back-to-back outings for head coach Mac Hemmi, scored his third goal in all competitions vs. Madison to tie Aaron Molloy for the club lead.

Phillip Goodrum, Jacob Greene and Marcus Epps, who logged two assists and was named to the Round 1 Team of the Round, also found the back of the net for LSC.

It was certainly a showing to build off for an offense that has shown inconsistency to begin the 2026 campaign.

Lexington is searching for its first win in league play since March 25.

The club began the season against some of the toughest competition in the USL Championship - a difficult ask for an incoming head coach and roster with 12 new additions.

Lexington has already played the Eastern Conference leaders and the top two clubs in the West. The combined points per match average of Lexington's first seven league opponents is 1.59.

The combined points per match average of its upcoming three opponents - Las Vegas, Monterey Bay FC and Indy Eleven - is just 0.83.

Although the match will carry into the early hours of Sunday morning, should Lexington be able to build off a strong outing last weekend and carry its momentum into the desert, the long flight back to the Blue Grass Airport could be a very happy one.

Kickoff from Cashman Field is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING LAS VEGAS

The story of Las Vegas Lights FC so far in 2026 is summed up through the parity of its offense and defense.

The Lights have showcased a strong ability to score this season. Their 11 goals are tied for the fourth-highest total in the USL Championship, headlined by Johnny Rodriguez with four and Abraham Okyere with three.

However, Vegas has conceded 15 times, the most in the league.

That combination has shackled the Lights near the bottom of the Western Conference table with 1W-4L-2D record and five points through seven matches. They lead only Monterey Bay FC, Lexington's subsequent opponent and the only club Vegas has beaten this season, by three points.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will broadcast locally on FOX 56 and stream nationally on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2026

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