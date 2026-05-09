LSC Eyeing Fourth Win of the Season vs. Brooklyn FC on Mother's Day

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women's penultimate match of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season is set. The club will host Brooklyn FC for the fourth time this season and could potentially secure a home playoff match.

Locking down the No. 2 seed and home field advantage in the semifinal round this weekend hinges on two factors - Carolina Ascent FC's result Saturday evening and LSC's result Sunday afternoon.

A Lexington win vs. Brooklyn, paired with a Carolina draw or loss at Fort Lauderdale United FC Saturday, clinches the first home playoff match in the history of Lexington Sporting Club.

Otherwise, the No. 2 seed will come down to the final match of the season.

Fans can find a more in-depth breakdown of Lexington's home field and Players' Shield clinching scenarios here.

LSC's track record vs. Brooklyn FC this season is flawless.

In three previous meetings, Lexington is a perfect 3W-0L-0D and has not conceded a single goal. The Brooklyn Killers, Catherine Barry and McKenzie Weinert, have combined to score four of LSC's five goals against the club this season and assisted two of them.

Not only have the Gals in Green had great success against Brooklyn this season, but they have been dominant at the fortress that is Lexington SC Stadium.

Its six wins at home this season are tied for the most in the Gainbridge Super League, and if LSC wins its final two matches of the season, it will tie last season's Tampa Bay Sun FC record for the most home wins in league history.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING BROOKLYN

Brooklyn FC was officially eliminated from playoff contention last weekend with its loss to Sporting JAX. The club is 1W-3L0-1D over its last five matches and 6W-12L-8D on the season.

Rebecca Cooke leads the side with eight goals. The forward has her sights set on becoming the first player in Brooklyn history to reach double-digit goals before the season ends.

Samantha Kroeger has served as the New York side's primary playmaker since the start of the campaign. Her seven assists not only lead her club, but are tied for the most in the Gainbridge Super League.

Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty has started 17 matches in goal for Brooklyn, although Breanna Norris got the starting nod last time out. In eight appearances, Norris has posted a 71.4% save percentage with 20 saves and two clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

With a goal or assist Sunday afternoon, Lexington's Catherine Barry would become the first player in Gainbridge Super League history to reach 20 goal contributions in a single season.

She currently leads the league with 15 goals and has four assists to boot.

MOMS GET IN FREE

To celebrate Mother's Day, all moms will receive complimentary entry to Lexington SC Stadium on Sunday. To redeem, moms must stop by the ticket office on matchday to receive their complimentary ticket.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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