LSC Litters Week 10 Team of the Week with Firmino, Goodrum, Ordóñez Receiving Honors

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - For the first time in club history, three Lexington SC men were named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week on Tuesday. Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum and Arturo Ordóñez all received the weekly honor for the first time this season.

Firmino lit up the scoresheet with his first two goals of the league campaign Friday vs. Monterey Bay FC. Both scores came within five minutes of each other and opened up an early 2-0 lead for the Greens.

The Brazilian also created one scoring chance, completed 87.2% of his passes and won seven of 10 duels.

Goodrum accounted for LSC's third goal of the match, also his first of the USL-C season. He led all players with eight shots Friday night, six more than anyone else on the pitch. Additionally, Goodrum also led all players with 10 duels won and nine touches inside the opponent's box.

Ordóñez earned an assist on Firmino's opening goal, and the center-back also won four of six duels and led Lexington with five clearances. With his Team of the Week mention, he joins Xavier Zengue as the second member of the LSC backline to receive the award this season.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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