Careaga Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - After playing a large part in an impressive win over Detroit City FC last time out, midfielder Samuel Careaga was named to the United Soccer League Championship Team of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

In his first start of the season, Careaga was an energizer on offense, generating three shots including one on target. Additionally, the Argentina native took part in 19 accurate passes and won a pair of duels in the midfield.

Logging 119 minutes of action thus far this season, Careaga has one goal on two shots on goal and 34 successful passes to his name.

Hartford Athletic jump back into the Prinx Tires USL Cup this weekend, heading to Brooklyn FC for a road matchup on Saturday, May 16th, at 7:00 p.m.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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