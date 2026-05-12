Úlfarsson Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 10
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Thor Úlfarsson has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week ten performance in the club's 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC.
(F) - Thor Úlfarsson - Thor Úlfarsson recorded one goal and a 8.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Aodhan Quinn, Indy Eleven
D - Arturo Ordóñez, Lexington SC
D - Logan Neidlinger, Indy Eleven
M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC
M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC
M - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United
F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United
F - Phillip Goodrum, Lexington SC
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC
Coach - Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven
Bench - Jahmali Waite (TBR), Lesse Kelp (PIT), Adrián Diz Pe (HFD), Zico Bailey (NM), Alex Méndez (ELP), Bruno Rendón (IND), Niall Reid-Stephen (NM)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026
- Careaga Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- LSC Litters Week 10 Team of the Week with Firmino, Goodrum, Ordóñez Receiving Honors - Lexington SC
- Úlfarsson Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 10 - Loudoun United FC
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- Campuzano Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
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