Úlfarsson Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 10

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Thor Úlfarsson has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his week ten performance in the club's 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC.

(F) - Thor Úlfarsson - Thor Úlfarsson recorded one goal and a 8.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Aodhan Quinn, Indy Eleven

D - Arturo Ordóñez, Lexington SC

D - Logan Neidlinger, Indy Eleven

M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic

M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

M - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United

F - Phillip Goodrum, Lexington SC

F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC

Coach - Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven

Bench - Jahmali Waite (TBR), Lesse Kelp (PIT), Adrián Diz Pe (HFD), Zico Bailey (NM), Alex Méndez (ELP), Bruno Rendón (IND), Niall Reid-Stephen (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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