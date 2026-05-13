Republic FC Academy Makes Club History with Five Squads Advancing to MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento Republic FC is sending the most squads in club history to the MLS NEXT Playoffs, with five squads booking their ticket at the end of regular season play. The MLS NEXT Playoffs, the national championship of American Youth Soccer's top level, will be held May 23 - May 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This competition features 32 of the top teams in each age division, teams qualify for the tournament based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex.
Sacramento Republic FC's Academy is the only California youth development club that has qualified teams in five different age group divisions. The Republic FC U19s, U16s, U15s, U14s, and U13s all booked their tickets to this year's tournament through Flex victories and league standings. The U19s secured their spot through league play, winning their respective division with a 12-2-0 record and a total of 36 points. The U16s and U15s booked their ticket through dominating at the MLS NEXT Flex tournament, finishing first in their respective groups in the tournament. Along with finishing first in Flex, the U16s also finished at the top of their division. U15s put together a top-level defensive performance, not allowing a single goal in the Flex tournament while the U16s defeated MLS club Chicago Fire to clinch the group win. The U14s qualified with a top 2 finish in the league while the U13s won their division in league play.
Republic FC has had a strong presence in the tournament since its inception in 2021, sending the U15s to the Cup playoffs five times (2021,2022, 2024, 2025, 2026), and the U16s, U17s, and U19s three times (U16s: 2024, 2025, 2026, U17s: 2021, 2024, 2025, U19s: 2021, 2025, 2026). The tournament just opened to U13s and U14s last year and the respective Republic FC squads have qualified both years. Republic FC has reached Semifinals on four occasions, the U17s in 2021 and 2025, U19s in 2021 and the U15s in 2022. The berth into playoffs not only allows teams to fight for some championship hardware but serves as the top scouting destination for collegiate, professional, and national team coaches to evaluate the top talent in the country.
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