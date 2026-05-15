Match Preview: Republic FC at Oakland Roots SC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

Sacramento returns to action after a bye week with a chance to build on its USL Cup Group A lead. Before the break in league play, Republic FC thrilled the crowd at Heart Health Park in a resilient, come-from-behind 3-2 win over Western Conference leader Orange County SC on May 2nd.

Republic FC battled back to equalize twice with goals from Arturo Rodriguez and Kyle Edwards, before ultimately claiming all three points. In what was likely to be the final play of the match, Sacramento was awarded a penalty, and Michel Benitez stepped up to the spot. His initial attempt was blocked by the keeper, but Benitez saw the play through and finished it off with a header to the opposite corner. Through its first eight games of the regular season, the Indomitable Club has claimed just five points from losing positions, just one off from their mark in all of 2025.

In USL Cup play, The Quails opened their 2026 tournament run in dominant fashion and surged to the top of the Group 1 standings with a 4-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC on April 25. Tyler Wolff got things going early in the 5th minute - the second-fastest goal by a club debutant - while Arturo Rodriguez delivered two assists to Mayele Malango for his first goals in Old Glory Red, and Michel Benitez delivered another late goal to top off the complete performance. Wolff, Malango, and Rodriguez were all named to the Team of the Round, along with Danny Vitiello who posted a four-save clean sheet in his USL Cup debut.

Know Your Opponent - Oakland Roots SC

Under new Head Coach Ryan Martin, Oakland is off to its best start in club history. The Roots head into the weekend on a six-game undefeated streak across all competitions, including a come-from-behind win over El Paso Locomotive last weekend. El Paso got on the board just three minutes into the match, but after they were reduced to 10 men, Oakland took the momentum and equalized just before halftime. A cross from Jesus de Vicente was kicked up and volleyed in by Peter Wilson. The 2025 Golden Boot winner has now scored five goals in the last three regular season games, including the league's first hat trick of the year.

Oakland's comeback was complete in the 84th minute as club debutant Tucker Lepley rocketed a left footed shot from the top of the box. The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Roots on May 7 on loan from MLS club LA Galaxy.

Roots will look to carry their league form into the USL Cup for a chance to climb up the Group 1 standings. In the first round of group play, they played Monterey Bay to a 1-1 draw before ultimately losing the penalty shootout.

Head-to-Head

Separated by just over 80 miles, these two clubs are set to face off three times in 2026. Across all competitions, they've played 14 times, with Republic FC going undefeated in all but two matches (6-2-6 record). Last year's road trip to Oakland was the first visit to the historic Oakland Coliseum - with Republic FC taking all three points in a 1-0 win.

Overview: SAC @ OAK

Date: Saturday, May 16

Location: Oakland Coliseum

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Match Tickets

50% off Capitol Corridor train tickets for Republic FC Fans

Watch: FOX40+, ESPN+







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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