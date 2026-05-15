Three Pieces of Silverware Are Ripe for LSC's Taking in Regular Season Finale

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - This one is for all the marbles.

Lexington Sporting Club's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season finale looms Saturday evening - a match that will dictate the trajectory of LSC's first-ever playoff run.

Below are the three clinching scenarios.

Finish as the No. 1 seed:

Lexington can still finish as the league's regular season champions. With the honor comes the Players' Shield trophy and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including the right to host the final.

To do so, LSC must beat Tampa Bay and Carolina Ascent FC must beat Sporting JAX in a match that immediately follows Lexington's in the First Coast.

Clinch the No. 2 seed

With a win or draw vs. Tampa Bay, the Gals in Green would secure the No. 2 seed and host a semifinal match Saturday, May 23.

Even with a loss, Lexington secures the No. 2 seed if Carolina Ascent FC draws or loses to Sporting JAX.

Last time out, Lexington's Catherine Barry became the first player in league history to record 20 goal contributions in a single season (16 goals, four assists). She leads the Golden Boot race by four goals and could lock in the league's scoring title Saturday.

Another member of LSC's high-octane offense also reached a scoring milestone last weekend. McKenzie Weinert scored her ninth and 10th goals of the season, making her and Barry the second set of teammates to reach double-digit goals in a single season.

With a win, not only would Lexington clinch the No. 2 seed, but the club would also tie the 2024/25 Tampa Bay Sun FC squad for the most single-season home wins in Gainbridge Super League history.

In two prior meetings this season vs. Tampa Bay, Lexington walked away with points. The two sides drew, 1-1, back in November before the Gals in Green defeated the Florida club 4-0 in April.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TAMPA BAY

Tampa Bay Sun FC's win over Florida rival Fort Lauderdale United FC two weeks ago stopped a four-match skid and vaulted Tampa Bay over its opponent in the standings. Despite losing last time out to Dallas Trinity FC, Tampa still sits in eighth place with a 5W-13L-9D record.

Last year's champions have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball this season. They have scored only 27 goals in 27 matches, the fewest in the Gainbridge Super League. Additionally, Tampa's 45 goals conceded are the second-most, only besting Fort Lauderdale.

Sydney Nasello and Sabrina McNeill have been the club's most dangerous offensive threats. Nasello leads the group with six goals and 29 shots, while McNeill's four assists and 30 chances created top the Tampa charts.

SILVERWARE WATCH

Three pieces of silverware are on the table to LSC to claim Saturday.

With a win and a Sporting JAX loss, Lexington would win the Supporters' Shield. Catherine Barry enters play with the Golden Boot lead, and a clean sheet by goalkeeper Kat Asman would guarantee her the league's Golden Glove award.

COMPLIMENTARY ADMISSION

All fans can redeem complimentary tickets to Saturday's match, courtesy of Gainbridge. All tickets to Lexington vs. Tampa Bay are general admission and must be presented to the ticket attendants at the stadium gates.

T-SHIRT & TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Lexington Sporting Club playoff T-shirt, as well as a 2025/26 commemorative poster.

HOW TO WATCH

For those unable to attend, the match will stream live on Peacock.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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