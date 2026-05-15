El Paso Locomotive FC Midfielder Carl Sainté Earns Spot on Haiti's 2026 World Cup Roster

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Carl Sainté has earned a spot on the Haitian national team's roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Sainté has made 24 appearances for Haiti and has helped the squad reach its first World Cup since 1974.

"Carl's selection for the Haiti World Cup squad is a tremendous achievement for both Carl and our club," said Technical Director Ray Saari. "This milestone reflects his elite mentality, years of hard work, and relentless drive to help his team succeed. We look forward to supporting him during the tournament as he represents our club on the biggest stage in international football."

Sainté will return to El Paso following Haiti's World Cup campaign.

HAITI MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Haiti vs Scotland

Saturday, June 13

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Haiti vs Brazil

Friday, Jun 19

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Haiti vs Morocco

Wednesday, June 24

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia







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