El Paso Locomotive FC Midfielder Carl Sainté Earns Spot on Haiti's 2026 World Cup Roster
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Carl Sainté has earned a spot on the Haitian national team's roster for the 2026 World Cup.
Sainté has made 24 appearances for Haiti and has helped the squad reach its first World Cup since 1974.
"Carl's selection for the Haiti World Cup squad is a tremendous achievement for both Carl and our club," said Technical Director Ray Saari. "This milestone reflects his elite mentality, years of hard work, and relentless drive to help his team succeed. We look forward to supporting him during the tournament as he represents our club on the biggest stage in international football."
Sainté will return to El Paso following Haiti's World Cup campaign.
HAITI MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE
Haiti vs Scotland
Saturday, June 13
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Haiti vs Brazil
Friday, Jun 19
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Haiti vs Morocco
Wednesday, June 24
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026
- El Paso Locomotive FC Midfielder Carl Sainté Earns Spot on Haiti's 2026 World Cup Roster - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Faces Phoenix Rising FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Head to South Texas for USL Cup Clash - FC Tulsa
- Garden of the Goals - United Looks to Keep the Fun Going in the Springs - New Mexico United
- Three Pieces of Silverware Are Ripe for LSC's Taking in Regular Season Finale - Lexington SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Oakland Roots SC (Prinx Tires USL Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Travels to Brooklyn FC for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Travel to Face Richmond in Round 2 of Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage - Charleston Battery
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Midfielder Carl Sainté Earns Spot on Haiti's 2026 World Cup Roster
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández
- Locomotive FC Academy Player Isaiah Soto Vargas Selected for U.S. Soccer U14 National ID Camp
- Locomotive's Unbeaten Road Run Ends in Oakland with 2-1 Loss