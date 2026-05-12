Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Alex Mendez has claimed a spot on the bench in this week's USL Championship Team of the Week.
Mendez appeared in the starting XI for El Paso's contests against New Mexico United and Oakland SC, logging 178 minutes played. In Locomotive's 2-2 draw against United, Mendez provided the assist on Rubio Rubín's opening goal in the 12th minute, to give El Paso the lead.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10
D - Aodhan Quinn, Indy Eleven
D - Arturo Ordóñez, Lexington SC
D - Logan Neidlinger, Indy Eleven
M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
M - Nick Firmino, Lexington SC
M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC
M - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United
F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United
F - Phillip Goodrum, Lexington SC
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC
Coach - Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven
Bench - Jahmali Waite (TBR), Lesse Kelp (PIT), Adrián Diz Pe (HFD), Zico Bailey (NM), Alex Mendez (ELP), Bruno Rendón (IND), Niall Reid-Stephen (NM)
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández
- Locomotive FC Academy Player Isaiah Soto Vargas Selected for U.S. Soccer U14 National ID Camp
- Locomotive's Unbeaten Road Run Ends in Oakland with 2-1 Loss
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