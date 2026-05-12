Monterey Bay FC Join Forces with Stevenson School to Broadcast Monterey Bay Sirens

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California -Monterey Bay FC and Stevenson School in Pebble Beach begin a new historic chapter for both entities as they partner in broadcasting Monterey Bay Sirens home games for the 2026 season on KSPB 91.9 FM.

This past Saturday night, Monterey Bay Sirens hosted the franchise's first-ever match in the USL W League against Stockton Cargo SC at Cardinale Stadium where the match ended in a 1-1 tie. This time, a special opportunity to get hands on experience for broadcasting students was established to go with the historic beginning of the Sirens in the Monterey peninsula.

Earlier this season, Monterey Bay FC and Stevenson School agreed upon allowing the school's students to broadcast the Sirens home matches at Cardinale Stadium this season. The students, led by their teacher Mr. Joel Fricker, will be producing a complete sports broadcast with play-by-play and color commentary during the match. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to be interview coaches, players and fans presents in the stands enjoying the action on the pitch.

"This opportunity is something that marks history in our school history and in the lives of our students," said Fricker. "Being involved with a professional organization like Monterey Bay FC and the Sirens gives us the opportunity to grow both our students abilities and highlight the talent that is right in our backyard."

Prior to the start of the Sirens season, the students were also given the opportunity to attend a Monterey Bay FC match to interview players like Sebastian Lletget, Nick Ross, Fernando Delgado and more. An aspect of the relationship that will continue to be a part of for the foreseeable future.

"We're thrilled to work with an institution as Stevenson School," said Monterey Bay FC SVP of Revenue, Michael Sheehan. "We look forward to grow our relationship for many years to come and elevate this new chapter of Monterey Bay Sirens."

With a potential total listenership of more than 1 million across five counties in California, KSPB, Pebble Beach, 91.9 FM is a commercial-free, student-run, radio station, that has been broadcasting from Stevenson School in Pebble Beach for over 45 years. The station is student run and includes staff positions, from webmaster to program director.

Monterey Bay Football Club is proud to partner with a prestigious institution like Stevenson School as it exemplifies the Club's commitment to help highlight and elevate the hidden jewels that live within our community.







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