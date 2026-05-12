Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar on Loan from Real Salt Lake
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has signed goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar on loan from Real Salt Lake for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval.
Stajduhar (STYE-duh-har) has 16 career Major League Soccer appearances across his stints with Orlando City SC, New York City FC, and Real Salt Lake, keeping three career shutouts.
"We're excited to welcome Mason to the Lights," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He's an MLS-caliber player who will bring valuable veteran experience to strengthen our goalkeeper group. We're looking forward to integrating Mason into the squad during training this week as we continue the 2026 season."
Stajduhar is a product of the Orlando City youth setup. He made his professional debut while on loan to Tulsa Roughnecks on March 29, 2019, in a 2-1 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. He made 18 appearances across all competitions in his debut season as a pro in the USL Championship, keeping two clean sheets.
Born in Salem, Massachusetts, Stajduhar represented both Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States as a youth international, being called up to training camps by Bosnia and to friendly matches by the USYNT's U18, U19, and U20 categories.
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