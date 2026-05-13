Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Recalled from Loan by Colorado Rapids

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids has recalled goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from his loan to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.

Beaudry joined Loudoun United FC on loan from Colorado Rapids ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The goalkeeper appeared in four of the club's five preseason matches, starting in each of those appearances for the Red-and-White. Since making his regular season debut for Loudoun, Beaudry has started seven USL Championship matches, recording 25 saves and three clean sheets. He has also earned USL Championship Team of the Week recognition three times while with the club, receiving honors in Week 3, Week 7 and Match-Weeks 8/9.

Transaction: Colorado Rapids has recalled goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from his loan to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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