Úlfarsson Header Helps United Outlast Brooklyn

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Loudoun United FC earned a 1-0 road win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park, behind a first-half header from Thor Úlfarsson and a strong defensive performance.

Match Summary

Loudoun United opened the match with energy, looking to create chances in the attacking third while staying organized against a Brooklyn side playing at home. The two teams battled through a physical opening stretch, with both sides working to find rhythm in possession.

Loudoun found the breakthrough in the 26th minute. Pedro Santos delivered a free kick into the box, where Thor Úlfarsson rose up and headed the ball home to give Loudoun a 1-0 lead. The finish gave Loudoun an important advantage on the road and marked another strong attacking moment from the forward. Brooklyn responded by pushing for an equalizer, but Loudoun remained disciplined defensively.

The Red-and-White limited Brooklyn to two shots on goal and matched the home side physically. The match stayed competitive throughout the second half, with Loudoun continuing to create opportunities in transition and putting three shots on target. Brooklyn continued to press late, but Loudoun managed the final moments well to secure the clean sheet and all three points.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's first win of the season:

"I'm really proud and pleased for the players. I thought they deserved it. They have worked ever so hard this season, and while tonight probably was not our best performance, we have played better in other matches and not gotten the result. Tonight, we got the win, and that was really important. We said we needed to win the game in both boxes, and I felt like we did that. The effort to see the game out was excellent. Everyone played a part, whether it was the players who started, the players who came off the bench, or the guys back home who trained hard all week to help prepare the group. We're really pleased, and I felt we deserved it.""

Defender Ascel Essengue on what the result means for the group:

"I'm really happy to get our first win. It has been a tough stretch, but the group stayed together, kept working, and tonight we finally got the result we have been pushing for."

Notes

This match marks Loudoun United FC's first-ever meeting and first win against Brooklyn FC.







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