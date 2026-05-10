Úlfarsson Header Helps United Outlast Brooklyn
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Brooklyn, NY - Loudoun United FC earned a 1-0 road win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park, behind a first-half header from Thor Úlfarsson and a strong defensive performance.
Match Summary
Loudoun United opened the match with energy, looking to create chances in the attacking third while staying organized against a Brooklyn side playing at home. The two teams battled through a physical opening stretch, with both sides working to find rhythm in possession.
Loudoun found the breakthrough in the 26th minute. Pedro Santos delivered a free kick into the box, where Thor Úlfarsson rose up and headed the ball home to give Loudoun a 1-0 lead. The finish gave Loudoun an important advantage on the road and marked another strong attacking moment from the forward. Brooklyn responded by pushing for an equalizer, but Loudoun remained disciplined defensively.
The Red-and-White limited Brooklyn to two shots on goal and matched the home side physically. The match stayed competitive throughout the second half, with Loudoun continuing to create opportunities in transition and putting three shots on target. Brooklyn continued to press late, but Loudoun managed the final moments well to secure the clean sheet and all three points.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's first win of the season:
"I'm really proud and pleased for the players. I thought they deserved it. They have worked ever so hard this season, and while tonight probably was not our best performance, we have played better in other matches and not gotten the result. Tonight, we got the win, and that was really important. We said we needed to win the game in both boxes, and I felt like we did that. The effort to see the game out was excellent. Everyone played a part, whether it was the players who started, the players who came off the bench, or the guys back home who trained hard all week to help prepare the group. We're really pleased, and I felt we deserved it.""
Defender Ascel Essengue on what the result means for the group:
"I'm really happy to get our first win. It has been a tough stretch, but the group stayed together, kept working, and tonight we finally got the result we have been pushing for."
Notes
This match marks Loudoun United FC's first-ever meeting and first win against Brooklyn FC.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026
- Al-Qaq Scores First Pro Goal as Sporting JAX Men Drop 2-1 Result at Indy Eleven - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- LouCity Undone by Efficient Pittsburgh in Loss - Louisville City FC
- Rhode Island FC Rallies Back from Behind vs. League-Leading Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Undefeated Rowdies Earn a Point in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Boys in Blue Rally for 2-1 Win - Indy Eleven
- Diz Pe Powers Hartford Athletic to Three Points, Downs Detroit City FC - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds Topple Louisville for Big Road Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- 89th-Minute Winner Denies Detroit City FC Road Result in 2-1 Loss at Hartford Athletic - Detroit City FC
- Úlfarsson Header Helps United Outlast Brooklyn - Loudoun United FC
- Brooklyn FC Falls Narrowly to Loudoun United FC at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Adrian Pelayo and the Woman Who Never Let him Quit - Phoenix Rising FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Hosts League-Leading Tampa Bay Rowdies Tonight for Hometown Heroes Night at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- LSC Eyeing Fourth Win of the Season vs. Brooklyn FC on Mother's Day - Lexington SC
- How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at New Mexico United: Saturday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at New Mexico United: Saturday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.