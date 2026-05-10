Diz Pe Powers Hartford Athletic to Three Points, Downs Detroit City FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - A slow and rainy first half didn't discourage Hartford Athletic as they found the back of the net twice in the second half on Saturday night, resulting in a 2-1 victory over Detroit City FC at Trinity Health Stadium. Arturo Diz Pe played hero in the 89th minute, scoring on a header from a corner kick off the boot of Matt Real.

The victory elevates Hartford to a 3-1-4 record in the USL Championship standings and drops Detroit City FC to 4-3-1 on the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED.

Hartford set the pace early, with two strong crosses in the 5th and 7th minutes, but well-placed defense from Detroit, and a save from Hartford netminder Antony Siaha in the 26th minute kept the game level heading into half.

The scoring opened in the 59th minute as a Samuel Careaga shot survived a Detroit City deflection and hit the back of the net to give Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Detroit City FC found the equalizer in the 85th minute, forcing an own goal off a corner kick leveling the match at 1.

Hartford quickly returned to the attack, earning a corner kick in the 89th minute. Arturo Diz Pe headed in the cross from Matt Real securing the victory for the Boys in Green.

NOTEWORTHY

With the win on Saturday night, Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke eclipsed 100 career USL Championship victories.

NEXT UP

Hartford Athletic heads to New York for Prinx Tires USL Cup action against Brooklyn FC on Saturday, May 16th at Maimonades Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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