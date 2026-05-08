Hartford Athletic Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways against Detroit City FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic seeks their first win since March 21 as they welcome Detroit City FC to Trinity Health Stadium for a United Soccer League Championship match on Saturday, May 9th. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. DETROIT CITY FC

WHEN: Saturday, May 9th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, The WAX, ESPN+

OFFENSE LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

The Boys in Green head into Saturday's tilt not having scored a goal since March 28 against Indy Fuel. Since then, Athletic have registered 14 shots on goal across five contests and currently sit towards the bottom of the league's stat sheet in goals scored this season. While one could argue injury woes and inclement weather have affected Hartford's ability to attack consistently in their latest stretch of play, we're at the point of the USL Championship season where you can't collect crucial points without making the most of your offensive opportunities.

IMPLICATIONS IN THE STANDINGS

After picking up three points in a 2-1 win against Brooklyn FC back on March 21, Hartford has grabbed just three points in four USL Championship matches since their last triumph. Currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with ten points, the three teams trailing Athletic in the standings are separated by an uncomfortable two-point margin. Critical points are available on Saturday; it's up to Athletic to earn them.

SCOUTING REPORT

Detroit City FC approaches Saturday's matchup with a 4-2-1 overall record in USL Championship play - all four wins coming on home turf. Last time out, Detroit City FC edged Louisville City FC in impression fashion by a 2-1 score thanks to a second-half tally. Among those players for Hartford to watch is Darren Smith, who comes into the tilt tied for third in the USL Championship with five goals.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"Detroit is a solid team in all phases of play right now. This is another great early season test for us," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "They are coming off a great win last weekend so we know their energy and confidence will be high, it's important for us to match and exceed that energy this weekend."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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