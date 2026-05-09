Locomotive FC Defender Kenneth Hoban Earns U17 Mexico National Team Call-Up

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - May 8, 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Kenneth Hoban has been called up to the U17 Mexico National Team for the team's upcoming matches in the "Canteras de América" tournament.

Hoban signed his first professional contract with Locomotive in 2025, becoming the youngest player to sign a professional contract with the club at just 15 years old. Born and raised in El Paso, Hoban in the first player in club history to go through every step of the Locomotive's Youth Soccer pathway.

"His development required sacrifice, discipline, patience, and resilience from both Kenny and his family throughout every stage of the process," said Locomotive Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres. "Early at the U20 level, opportunities were limited, but he remained committed, continued working, and gradually earned his place within the group. That consistency led to his professional contract, his debut in August 2025, and recognition as the youngest signing in club history at 15 years old."

To this point in the 2026 season, Hoban has played in five matches, four of which he has been named in the starting XI and has recorded 289 minutes of playing time.

"Kenny's call-up to represent Mexico at the U17 national team level is a tremendous achievement for both him and our club," said Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari. "Kenny's continued development through both our youth soccer pathway and first team environment highlight the opportunities our organization can offer young football players in our region while also reminding the soccer world of talent here in the Borderplex. We're excited for Kenneth and we are confident he will represent our club well on the international stage."

Hoban is expected to rejoin El Paso after his time with the U17 Mexico National Team.

U17 MEXICO SCHEDULE

Mexico vs. Gremio FBPA

Sunday, May 17 @ 12:30 p.m.

Rosario, Argentina

Mexico vs. Club de Gimnasia

Monday. May 18 @ 12:30 p.m.

Rosario, Argentina

Mexico vs. Barcelona S.C.

Tuesday, May 19 @ 12:30 p.m.

Rosario, Argentina







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