OCSC Looks to Extend Dominance in Rocky Mountain Test against Switchbacks

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Friday, May 8, 2026 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Golazo Network, Paramount+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Another challenging road test awaits Orange County SC as they travel to Weidner Field to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday, May 8. With Orange County sitting firmly near the top of the Western Conference standings and Colorado Springs hovering in the playoff picture in eighth, the matchup presents a clash of momentum, altitude, and contrasting styles.

Orange County SC enters Friday's matchup motivated to respond after a bizarre and frustrating road loss to Sacramento on May 2, one that slipped away amid late-game chaos despite a largely composed performance. There were, however, plenty of positives to build on. Stephen Kelly and Yaniv Bazini both found the back of the net, continuing to provide attacking production, while OCSC demonstrated its defensive discipline by comfortably absorbing sustained pressure for long s tretches. The club managed the match well and appeared on track to secure at least a point before the game unraveled in the closing moments. That performance, despite the result, reinforces Orange County's identity as a structured, resilient side, and provides a strong foundation as they look to bounce back in Colorado Springs.

Orange County remains one of the league's most consistent sides, continuing to grind out results in tight matches. That resil ience was on display in the clubs' most recent meeting on March 21, when OCSC secured a 1-0 victory on a late goal, extending a run that has seen them win four consecutive regular -season matchups against Colorado Springs.

For Colorado Springs, the return home offers an opportunity to reset. Despite a competitive showing in that narrow loss, the Switchbacks have struggled to turn performances into points against top-tier opponents, particularly when facing disciplined defensive units like Orange County.

After this match, Orange County will head to Phoenix before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Santa Ana Stadium, Eddie West Field.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Keys to the Match:

For Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the blueprint is clear but demanding. They must leverage their home -field advantage and the physical challenge of altitude to disrupt Orange County's rhythm. Quick transitions and early service into attacking areas will be essential, especially if they can stretch O CSC's back line and create mismatches in wide channels.

Colorado Springs has shown flashes of attacking creativity, with contributors like Zach Zandi and Justin Dhillon capable of generating opportunities, but consistency in the final third remains the missing piece.

Equally important will be defensive discipline. The Switchbacks held OCSC scoreless deep into their last meeting before conce ding late, highlighting their ability to compete-but also their vulnerability in key moments. Maintaining concentration for the full 90 minutes will be non-negotiable.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10 -13-7 (8th)

Goals Scored: 35 | Goals Allowed: 48 I Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

F Khori Bennett

M Zach Zandi

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, success will once again hinge on midfield control and efficiency in the final third. Marcelo Palomino a nd Chris Hegardt have been instrumental in dictating tempo and creating chances, combining for multiple assists early in the season. Their ability to progress the ball through ti ght spaces and unlock defensive lines will be critical against a Colorado side that prefers to stay compact and force wide play. OCSC must also remain clinical, recent matches suggest they are comfortable winning low-scoring games, but chances may be limited at altitude, where fatigue becomes a factor late.

Defensively, Orange County's structure has been a defining strength. Limiting second-chance opportunities and controlling transitions will be key, particularly against a Switchbacks side that thrives on moments of chaos in and around the box.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 12-9-2 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Last 5 against COS - 4-1-0)

Players to Watch:

M Marcelo Palomino

F Yaniv Bazini

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. (March 21, 2026, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: 90' Tyson Espy







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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