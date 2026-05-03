OCSC Falls 3-2 After Chaotic Stoppage-Time Finish

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC suffered a dramatic late defeat on the road, falling 3-2 to Sacramento Republic FC in a match defined by momentum swings and a chaotic finish. After twice taking the lead and appearing poised to secure a valuable result, OCSC was undone by a bizarre stoppage-time sequence that allowed the hosts to complete the comeback and snatch all three points.

Sacramento applied early pressure, nearly opening the scoring when Mayele Malango appeared to beat Alex Rando, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Orange County SC responded with attacking intent, earning a penalty in the 9th minute after a handball by Jack Gurr inside the box. Lyam MacKinnon stepped up to the spot, but his attempt was saved by goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

In the 22nd minute, OCSC found the breakthrough. Stephen Kelly struck a low effort from distance, and an onside Ethan Zubak cleverly allowed the ball to pass through, wrong-footing the defense as it nestled into the lower right corner.

Sacramento pushed for an equalizer throughout the remainder of the half, but Orange County's defense remained organized and resolute, limiting the hosts to no shots on target and preserving a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Orange County SC began the second half in a compact shape, content to absorb pressure and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Sacramento increased the intensity and created sustained pressure in the box, finding an equalizer in the 57th minute when Arturo Rodriguez finished a diving header, assisted by Jack Gurr.

In response, OCSC made attacking substitutions to regain momentum. The changes paid off in the 73rd minute, as Brandon Cambridge delivered a well-placed ball to Yaaniv Bazini, who converted with a header to restore Orange County's lead.

Sacramento continued to press and found another equalizer in the 88th minute when Kyle Edwards capitalized on a loose rebound in front of goal, heading it past Alex Rando to make it 2-2.

Deep into stoppage time, in the 93rd minute, a moment of confusion proved costly for OCSC. With play continuing despite appeals for an offside, Tyson Espy handled the ball inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Alex Rando initially saved Michele Benítez's attempt, but Benítez followed up to convert the rebound, giving Sacramento a late 3-2 advantage.

Orange County SC had one final opportunity to equalize, but was unable to capitalize in the closing moments.

OCSC will spend a couple more weeks on the road before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 1 2

SAC 0 3 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

21' Stephen Kelly

73' Yaniv Bazini - Assist Brandon Cambridge

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC:

57' Arturo Rodríguez - Assist Jack Gurr

88' Kyle Edwards

90+3 Michelle Benítez

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

18' Lee Desmond - Yellow Card

60' Aaron Essel - Yellow Card

83' Tom Brewitt - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar, Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly, Ryan Doghman, Ousmane Sylla (84' Tyson Espy), Apollo Marinch (58' Chris Hegardt), Lyam MacKinnon (69'Brandon Cambridge), Ethan Zubak (69' Yaniv Bazini)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Jamir Johnson, Grayson Doody, Efren Solis

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 40% | Shots: 15 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 8 | Offsides: 2 | Saves: 3

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC: (4-4-2)

Danny Vitiello (GK); Michelle Benítez, Ryan Spaulding (78' Blake Wiley), Lee Desmond, Jack Gurr, Pep Casas, Aaron Essel (87' Chibuike Ukaegbu), Tyler Wolff, Mayele Malango, Forster Ajago, Arturo Rodríguez (84' Kyle Edwards)

Unused Subs: Jacob Randolph (GK); Memo Rodríguez, Da'vian Kimbrough, Freddy Kleemann

Head Coach: Neill Collins

Possession: 60% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 7| Corners: 14 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 3 | Saves: 3

Orange County SC v Sacramento Republic FC

2026 USL Championship Match 9

Date: May 2, 2026

Venue: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Referee - Jeremy Scheer







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026

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