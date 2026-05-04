FC Tulsa Use Second Half Comeback for Second Road Win in Five Days

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - Two early second half goals for FC Tulsa were enough to secure a 2-1 road victory over Monterey Bay FC on Sunday afternoon at Cardinale Stadium.

The Scissortails seemed poised to find an early goal with several attacking threats that didn't result in shots on target. The hosts took advantage of this misfortune and capitalized on a long cross in the 25th minute to take the lead.

Tulsa came out of the gate blazing in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty kick three minutes in after defender Lucas Stauffer was taken down on the edge of the box. Forward Jamie Webber capitalized with a rocket into the top right corner in the 49th minute to level the match at a goal apiece.

Tulsa kept the pressure on looking to find a match winner and did so in the 57th minute as midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski slotted home a laid off ball from fellow midfielder Bailey Sparks to push the Black and Gold in front. Monterey Bay pushed for an equalizer of their own but were held without a shot on goal in the second half as the Scissortails made it six points earned on their Western road trip.

Webber's penalty was the 500th goal scored for FC Tulsa across all competitions. Kocevski's match winner just eight minutes later helped the Scissortails bring their yearly tally to seven points recovered from winning positions in league play, the most in the USL Championship this season.

The Black and Gold will enjoy a week off before continuing Prinx Tires USL Cup group play down in south Texas as they face Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, May 16. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live match updates on X/Twitter (@FCTulsa) and watch party details to come soon.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

Monterey Bay FC 1:2 FC Tulsa | Cardinale Stadium | Sunday, May 3, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

MB - Ilijah Paul 25'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Penalty) 49'

TUL - Jeorgio Kocevski 57' (Bailey Sparks)

MISCONDUCT

MB - Belmar Joseph (Yellow) 22'

MB - Ilijah Paul (Yellow) 37'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 53'

MB - Nick Ross (Yellow) 71'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 78'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alex Tambakis; Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke; Bruno Lapa (Kalil ElMedkhar 61'), Jeorgio Kocevski (Raheen Somersall 90'+4'), Jamie Webber; Owen Damm, Remi Cabral (Nelson Pierre 80'), Bailey Sparks (Giordano Colli 80')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Zion Siranga

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2) - Fernando Delgado, Zack Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Nicholas Gordon, Luka Malesevic (Stuart Ritchie 83'); Omari Glasgow (Wesley Leggett 74'), Belmar Joseph (Ryuga Nakamura 63'), Nick Ross (Riley Bidois 83'), Eduardo Blancas (Giorgi Lomtadze 62'); Chris-Kévin Nadje, Ilijah Paul

Subs Not Used: Ciaran Dalton, Adrian Rebollar

MATCH STATS: TUL | MB

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 39|61

SHOTS: 8|8 SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2

SAVES: 1|1

FOULS: 18|19

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 2|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.