Sporting JAX Men Fall to Charleston Battery in Road Match

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team returned to USL Championship play in wet conditions on Saturday, falling to Charleston Battery 4-0 after going a man down in the first half.

Early Aggression

Sporting JAX wasn't shy in the opening moments, displaying aggression as they sought to get on the board. This was highlighted with exciting moments from the likes of forwards Emil Jääskeläinen and Ahmad Al-Qaq. The visitors quickly worked their way into the final third, something that Head Coach Liam Fox has both encouraged and emphasized.

"We've been working a lot on our attacking stuff lately," Fox said. "I thought we started positively today."

"The coaching staff is always encouraging me and all the players to take risks, especially in the final third," Al-Qaq said.

Responding to Adversity

After a less-than-deal first half, Sporting JAX had a full 45 minutes to show resilience in the face of adversity. The squad rallied defensively, keeping the potent Charleston attack in check. The second half wasn't without sparks on the attacking end either, as Jääskeläinen and others kept the home side's back line honest.

Having one less player on the pitch than the opposition presents difficulties, but the team's response was a key point of emphasis in the second half.

"We were really clear in what we asked them for in the second half," Fox said. "It was about competing and running and working hard."

"It was a case of trying to keep the door closed," defender Ryan Edwards added. "The first half got away from us so it was, firstly, trying to stay tight and make it as difficult as possible for them in the second half being a man down."

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX will return home for a week of training before taking the road again next Saturday, May 9 to face Indy Eleven.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026

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