Sporting JAX Falls 1-0 to Detroit City FC in Hard-Fought Road Battle

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville dropped a narrow 1-0 decision to Detroit City FC on Saturday in front of over 5,000 fans in the Motor City, with an early set-piece goal proving to be the difference.

Olivares Stands Tall

Goalkeeper Christian Olivares was the standout performer, delivering save after save to keep Sporting JAX in the match. Captain Ryan Edwards said it best: "The goalkeeper kept us in the game - he was loud, I love that from behind me." Head Coach Liam Fox added that Olivares is "a young kid with a really high ceiling."

Rito Makes His Mark

Edgardo Rito made his club debut in the 57th minute and quickly made an impact, recording a shot on goal and providing an attacking spark. Fox said: "He has an impact when he comes on, he'll be an important player for us moving forward."

Looking Ahead

Despite sitting at 0-5-1, the resolve in the group remains strong. Fox's message is consistent: "We can't feel sorry for ourselves. They come in every week strong, and they are improving."

The club turns the page quickly, playing on the road again next Saturday, April 18th vs Louisville City FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2026

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