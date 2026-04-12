Sporting JAX Falls 1-0 to Detroit City FC in Hard-Fought Road Battle
Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville dropped a narrow 1-0 decision to Detroit City FC on Saturday in front of over 5,000 fans in the Motor City, with an early set-piece goal proving to be the difference.
Olivares Stands Tall
Goalkeeper Christian Olivares was the standout performer, delivering save after save to keep Sporting JAX in the match. Captain Ryan Edwards said it best: "The goalkeeper kept us in the game - he was loud, I love that from behind me." Head Coach Liam Fox added that Olivares is "a young kid with a really high ceiling."
Rito Makes His Mark
Edgardo Rito made his club debut in the 57th minute and quickly made an impact, recording a shot on goal and providing an attacking spark. Fox said: "He has an impact when he comes on, he'll be an important player for us moving forward."
Looking Ahead
Despite sitting at 0-5-1, the resolve in the group remains strong. Fox's message is consistent: "We can't feel sorry for ourselves. They come in every week strong, and they are improving."
The club turns the page quickly, playing on the road again next Saturday, April 18th vs Louisville City FC.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2026
- Orange County SC Edges FC Tulsa 1-0 to Stay Atop the West - Orange County SC
- Sporting JAX Falls 1-0 to Detroit City FC in Hard-Fought Road Battle - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Open Cup Round of 32 Preview: Rhode Island FC at New England Revolution: April 14, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Markus Anderson Shines as Brooklyn FC Cruise to 3-0 Victory over Charleston - Brooklyn FC
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