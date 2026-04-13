Single Goal Sends Hounds to Loss in Birmingham

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







A first-half goal by Sebastian Tregarthen was the only scoring of the match, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds had their four-match unbeaten run snapped by Birmingham Legion FC, 1-0, in an afternoon contest at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

The Hounds (2-3-1) struggled to muster much on attack in the match. The teams were even at 10 shots apiece, but only one of the Hounds' 10 was on target.

The Legion (1-2-2) won for just the second time in 13 meetings with the Hounds, and at 51.2 percent, were just the second team to outpossess the Hounds in 2026.

First half

Much of the Hounds' chances in the first half came by way of set pieces, including a short corner after nine minutes that resulted in Eliot Goldthorp curling a cross that was just out of the reach of both Danny Griffin and Owen Mikoy at the back post.

Albert Dikwa had a chance in the 23rd minute with a chip across goal by Perrin Barnes, but the Hounds' top scorer couldn't direct his header on target while taking a bump in the air.

Two minutes later, the Legion were on the board after winning the ball in the Hounds' half. Birmingham worked the ball wide on the left to Dawson McCartney, and he crossed the ball toward the near post. Tregarthen was first to the ball, and he redirected it into the goal at close range with his first touch.

The Hounds nearly pulled level eight minutes before halftime when Goldthorp won a challenge and broke into the box on the left side. He created space to shoot with his left and drove a shot that struck the far post squarely but stayed out of the net.

Second half

The Hounds struggled to test Legion goalie Jassem Koleilat, as a series of early crosses flashed through dangerous areas with no attacker on the end.

Substitutes Max Viera and Brigham Larsen connected in the 79th minute on a big diagonal ball across goal, but Larsen's header back to the front couldn't find the foot of a crashing teammate. Larsen later forced a save by Koleilat after Griffin flicked the ball forward, but the Hounds forward's header was too close to the goalkeeper to threaten.

The Legion nearly had a second goal in the 89th minute after Peter-Lee Vassell finished from in front of goal, but the offside flag went up against Gevork Diarbian, the player who served the ball to Vassell's feet.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz put in his first 90-minute performance of the season, and it was a noticeable one with two chances created, winning possession a team-leading 10 times and succeeding on 5 of 8 duels. He was also second on the team with 10 crosses and connected on 12 of his 14 passes in the final third.

What's next?

The Riverhounds step out of league play and back into U.S. Open Cup competition to face MLS club Red Bull New York in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15 in Harrison, N.J. The Hounds have never faced RBNY but hold a 3-2 record against MLS teams since 2023.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Victor Souza (Junior Etou 84'), Owen Mikoy; Eliot Goldthorp (Brigham Larsen 76'), Danny Griffin, Jackson Walti (Bradley Sample 64'), Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 64'); Sam Bassett, Albert Dikwa (Trevor Amann 76'), Robbie Mertz

Birmingham Legion FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Jassem Koleilat; Dawson McCartney, Ramiz Hamouda, Phanuel Kavita, Amir Daley (Peter-Lee Vassell 46'); Seth Antwi, Sam McIllhatton; Gevork Diarbian (Kadeem Cole 90+4'), Tyler Pasher (Serge Ngoma 90+4'), Sebastian Tregarthen; Romario Williams (Ronaldo Damus 69')

Scoring summary

BHM - Sebastian Tregarthen 25' (Dawson McCartney)

Discipline summary

BHM - Sam McIlhatton 14' (caution - tactical foul)

BHM - Gevork Diarbian 90+4' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2026

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