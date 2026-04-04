Hounds Introduce R.I.S.E. Community Initiative

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is excited to announce the launch of R.I.S.E. - Riverhounds Impacting Soccer Everywhere - the club's new community soccer partnership program designed to engage local clubs and organizations to grow the sport.

Through R.I.S.E., local youth clubs and leagues will be able to establish an official partnership with the Hounds at no cost. By being a R.I.S.E. affiliate, organizations will gain access to special game day experiences, fundraising opportunities, coaching resources and exclusive discounts with the Riverhounds.

"R.I.S.E. is about connecting directly with communities across the Pittsburgh region, growing the game and providing players, coaches and families with high-quality soccer experiences. It allows us to come alongside local organizations to support and strengthen the work they're already doing," Riverhounds Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Affiliates will be able to have a special league night at a Riverhounds match, including an on-field postgame photo and recognition on the scoreboard during the match. They will also have opportunities to raise money for their club through ticket sales fundraisers, have their coaches attend free coaching clinics hosted by the Hounds, get special appearances by Hounds mascot AMO and a wide array of other benefits and discounts.

Most importantly, R.I.S.E. affiliates will be able to support the Riverhounds' mission to grow the sport of soccer with the help of R.I.S.E. events and initiatives in their local community.

To find out more about getting your organization involved with the R.I.S.E. program, contact the club's Ticketing Department at ticketing@riverhounds.com or 412-865-GOAL.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.